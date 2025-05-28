AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CPHL 85.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
FCCL 45.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 54.48 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (8.1%)
HUBC 137.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (24.79%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
MLCF 75.66 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.39%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
PAEL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 167.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.93%)
PRL 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PTC 24.28 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.7%)
SEARL 88.72 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (4.03%)
SSGC 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (9.19%)
TPLP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 61.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.73%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.27%)
BR100 12,677 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.49%)
BR30 37,555 Increased By 48.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 118,333 Decreased By -769.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,969 Decreased By -333.1 (-0.92%)
Asian shares, US dollar climb on rosy data, tech optimism

Reuters Published 28 May, 2025 10:33am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TOKYO: Asian shares continued a rally from Wall Street and the dollar held gains on Wednesday on promising economic signs in the United States and speculation of strong tech earnings.

Markets welcomed what appeared to be easing trade frictions between the US and Europe while global bond markets settled down after a scary surge in long-term yields.

US consumer confidence surprised on the upside ahead of closely watched jobs figures on Thursday.

Nvidia jumped more than 4% yesterday and will be the last of the Magnificent 7 tech giants to report earnings after markets close in the US “There is renewed confidence that Nvidia can beat the consensus estimates,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

If Nvidia comes through with better-than-expected sales and profit margins “the rally is on,” he added.

The chipmaker is expected to report that first-quarter revenue surged 66.2% to $43.28 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

In signs of a thaw between the US and Europe, European Union officials have asked companies for details of their US investment plans, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3% in morning trading while Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.6%, climbing a fourth straight session.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.1%, adding to Tuesday’s 0.6% rally.

The greenback advanced 0.1% to $1.132 against the euro.

Australian shares were up 0.17%, but the nation’s currency slid 0.2% after April consumer price data came in above expectations.

The kiwi dollar slid 0.3% after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut rates as expected.

Asian shares dip, dollar struggles after Trump’s tariff backflip

Japanese bonds slid, trimming a surge yesterday, ahead of a 40-year auction and on speculation the Ministry of Finance will reduce the issuance of long-dated securities.

Oil prices ticked up in early trading as the US barred Chevron from exporting crude from Venezuela under a new authorization on its assets there, raising the prospect of tighter supply.

Brent crude futures rose 0.4% to $64.37 a barrel, while US Spot gold rallied 0.1% after dropping more than 1% on Tuesday.

