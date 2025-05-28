AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CPHL 85.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
FCCL 45.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 54.48 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (8.1%)
HUBC 137.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (24.79%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
MLCF 75.66 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.39%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
PAEL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 167.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.93%)
PRL 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PTC 24.28 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.7%)
SEARL 88.72 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (4.03%)
SSGC 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (9.19%)
TPLP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 61.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.73%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.27%)
BR100 12,677 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.49%)
BR30 37,555 Increased By 48.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 118,333 Decreased By -769.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,969 Decreased By -333.1 (-0.92%)
May 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei rises as chips rally before Nvidia earnings; weaker yen supports

Reuters Published 28 May, 2025 10:19am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, setting the benchmark index on course for a fourth straight session of gains, with a sharply weaker yen buoying the bourse’s heavyweight exporters.

Semiconductor-related shares also got a boost from an overnight rally in their US peers, ahead of earnings from artificial intelligence chip leader Nvidia later on Wednesday.

The Nikkei added 0.5% to 37,918.86 by the midday recess.

It rose to as high as 38,178.73 at one point, but struggled to stay above the psychological 38,000 line. The broader Topix also advanced 0.5%.

While a weaker safe-haven yen amid an improvement in overall market sentiment globally supported the Nikkei in the latest session, “one can’t say the foreign-exchange market has stabilized,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

Some additional push is needed to take the Nikkei firmly above 38,000, such as further positive developments in US tariff negotiations, he said.

Tech was the top performing Nikkei sector, with chip-testing equipment maker and Nvidia supplier Advantest the biggest gainer in index-point terms, followed by chip-making machinery manufacturer Tokyo Electron.

Advantest jumped 2.1%, accounting for 39 points in the Nikkei’s 195-point rise, while Tokyo Electron contributed 14 points.

Overnight, the Philadelphia SE semiconductor index rose 3.4%, outperforming a 2% gain for the S&P 500.

Nikkei slips as stronger yen weighs, market lacks clear direction

Automakers also saw solid gains with the yen trading at around 144.30 per dollar, down from a one-month peak reached on Tuesday.

A weaker yen boosts the value of overseas revenues. Toyota rose 0.4%, and Honda jumped 1.7%.

Electronics exporters also benefited, with Sony advancing 1.3% and Nintendo up 1.6%.

Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Nikkei rises as chips rally before Nvidia earnings; weaker yen supports

PALSP team informs Aurangzeb: Tariff cut will result in closure of steel industry

Engine capacity above 1300cc: FBR proposes increase in WHT rates on vehicles

Youm-e-Takbeer: President, PM, and Armed Forces resolve to protect sovereignty

Customs Command Fund established

Aurangzeb for financing facilities to small farmers in Pakistan

PASSCO’s wheat reserves will not be released into open market: minister

MYT regime from 2023-24 to FY 2029-30: Nepra approves KE’s average power supply tariff at Rs39.97

Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to diversify partnership

Nepra clears KE’s BERs for two solar, one hybrid projects

Elevation of Justice Aamer to apex court: SC seeks JCP meeting minutes on appointment of two IHC judges

Read more stories