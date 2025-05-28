AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
King Charles expresses love for ‘strong and free’ Canada

Reuters Published 28 May, 2025 06:02am

OTTAWA: King Charles, speaking during a symbolic visit to show support for Canada at a time it has faced annexation threats from US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday expressed his love for the country, which he described as “strong and free”. Charles, Canada’s head of state, is the first British monarch in almost 70 years to preside over the opening of the Canadian parliament.

In a speech in the Senate, Charles referred to “the country that Canadians and I love so much” but made no direct reference to Trump, who has imposed tariffs on Canadian exports and muses about turning Canada into the 51st US state. “The True North is indeed strong and free,” Charles said, referring to the Canadian national anthem.

The speech outlining the government’s plans for the next session was largely written by officials working for Prime Minister Mark Carney. But Charles was responsible for the comments about his love for Canada.

“Every time I come to Canada ... a little more of Canada seeps into my bloodstream – and from there straight to my heart,” said the monarch, accompanied by his wife Queen Camilla.

Charles, who joked and laughed with Carney before the speech, wore the Order of Canada around his neck.

He and Camilla were driven to the Senate in a horse-drawn carriage, escorted by 28 riders from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and cheered on by flag-waving onlookers. Charles then inspected an honor guard, all clad in bright red uniforms.

An Ipsos Reid poll released Tuesday for Global News found that 66% of respondents believed Canada’s relationship with the monarchy was useful because it helped set the nation apart from the United States, up from 54% in April 2023.

In the speech, the government reiterated its belief that Canada needs to agree a new relationship with the US and look for more reliable trading partners.

The warm welcome for the royal couple contrasted with a visit to Australia last October, when an Indigenous senator heckled Charles in Parliament House, accusing him of “genocide”. Australia has long debated the need to keep a distant monarch. A 1999 referendum in Australia on becoming a republic lost with 55% of voters opposed.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and much of his center-left Labor party support the republican cause.

