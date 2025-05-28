‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ today

LAHORE: “Youm-e-Takbeer”, to commemorate the nuclear tests conducted by Pakistan on May 28, 1998, is being observed on Wednesday (today) with a firm resolve to safeguard country’s territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty.

The government has already declared public holiday on Wednesday and all the public and private entities will remain closed.

On May 28, 1998, Pakistan became the seventh nuclear nation of the world and the first Muslim state having the nuclear arsenal in its defence stockpile.

The team of Pakistan’s scientists led by founder of Pakistan’s nuclear programme, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and Dr Samar Mubarakmand carried out nuclear tests in the RasKoh Hills in the Chaghai District of Balochistan. These tests not only demonstrated the resolve of the Pakistani nation to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty, but also the desire to preserve strategic balance in South Asia.

Public holiday on occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer

It may be added that the historic statement of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto that they would starve, but transform the country into a nuclear power, led to achievement of this milestone. By resisting the mounting external pressures, the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif went for taking the bold decision to test the Pakistani nukes in response to Indian nuclear tests and thus balancing the strategic slanting power in the region.

To mark the day, rallies, seminars and other functions will be held. TV channels will present special programmes.

“May 28 holds a historic significance in Pakistan’s history. This day is a symbol of our national sovereignty, security, and unity,” Punjab’s Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora, said, adding: “Pakistan is a peaceful nuclear power and we take great pride in this fact. Under the courageous leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan conducted nuclear tests and sent a clear message to the world that we will never compromise on our freedom and sovereignty.”

He said, “On Youm-e-Takbeer, we pay tribute to our scientists, armed forces, and political leadership who made the country’s defense invincible.” He further emphasized that minorities are equal participants in the defense and development of the nation, and Youm-e-Takbeer is a matter of collective pride for all Pakistanis, regardless of their religion.

Moreover, Punjab Minister for Sports, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar attended a solemn ceremony held at Government Graduate College for Women, Samanabad in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal said that May 28 is a day that symbolises Pakistan’s defense sovereignty and stands as a shining emblem of our national pride, resilience, and unity. He emphasised that Youm-e-Takbeer not only marks Pakistan’s emergence as an invincible nuclear power on the world map but also reminds us of the sacrifices, unity, and determination of the nation.

He paid tribute to the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Mian Nawaz Sharif, acknowledging that it was due to his courageous leadership that Pakistan became a nuclear power and thwarted the malicious intentions of its enemies. The provincial minister highlighted the importance of honoring our martyrs, scientists, engineers, and all those who contributed to the successful completion of the nuclear program.

He further stated that it is our duty to educate the younger generation about the significance of Youm-e-Takbeer so they can draw inspiration from the sacrifices of their forefathers and play an active role in the development and defense of the nation.

Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar reaffirmed his commitment that Pakistan is ready to make every sacrifice for its security and sovereignty. On this occasion, the entire college resonated with patriotic fervor as students highlighted the significance of the day through national songs and speeches. The event was attended by the college’s principal Rashida Qureshi, Vice Principal Mehwish Ali, faculty members, and a large number of students.

