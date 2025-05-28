Vehicle emission testing deadline extended

LAHORE: The Punjab Environmental Protection Department (EPD) on Tuesday announced to extend the deadline for vehicle emission testing by one month keeping in view the increasing rush of and heat at the boots set up for this purpose.

According to a spokesperson of the department, “The number of vehicles at testing booths is increasing daily.” He said the booths set up at eight different points in the provincial metropolis will continue working till June 30 instead of original deadline of May 31.

