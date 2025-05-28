AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
FPCCI praises Sindh Innovative Startups Exhibition 2025

Recorder Report Published 28 May, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, has apprised that Syed Murad Ali Shah, CM Sindh, inaugurated the Sindh Innovative Startups Exhibition 2025 at Federation House, Karachi – aimed at promoting indigenous business ideas; industry-academia linkages; emerging technologies; import substitution solutions; technologically-driven business & economic development and ecosystem of tech entrepreneurship in the country.

He elaborated that, at FPCCI, we believe that the future of Pakistan’s economy lies in innovation, entrepreneurship and knowledge-based collaboration. The time has come for industry to open its doors to academia not just as a partner; but, as a driver of future growth and competitiveness.

FPCCI Chief also acknowledged the tireless efforts of Prof. Dr. Tariq Rafi, Chairman Sindh HEC, for pushing the boundaries of academic impact beyond the classroom and into the economy and Ms. Maheen Salman, Convener of FPCCI’s Central Standing Committee on Higher Education, Science & Technology, for envisioning and executing the exhibition with clarity, energy and purpose.

Syed Murad Ali Shah, CM Sindh, reiterated his government’s support for universities and their R&D initiatives as it is the only sustainable way forward for creating a robust economic environment in Sindh through capitalizing the potential of youth in a constructive and productive manner. He highlighted that Sindh allocates the most funds for the universities among all provinces.

