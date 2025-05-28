AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-28

CM reviews steps to improve traffic system

Recorder Report Published 28 May, 2025 06:02am

LAHORE: “Father of a child driver will be held responsible for allowing him to drive underage,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while chairing a meeting on traffic police, to review a proposal to change traffic police uniform.

The CM added, “A case will also be registered, and strict action will be taken against those driving with damaged or switched off headlights.”

She lamented, “There is no improvement in the traffic system, concrete and sustainable measures will have to be taken. I personally go out and review the traffic situation on different roads of the city. Effective measures before traffic accidents occur are the only success.”

The chief minister said, “A vehicle will be stopped if a chain etc, is hanging dangerously out of the vehicle. A case will be registered against one-wheeling or dangerous driving.”

She agreed to a proposal to ban parking of trolleys, loaded with goods, on the sides of major roads, besides imposing heavy fine for using mobile phones while driving. She directed the authorities concerned to remove obstacles in the flow of traffic on Bedian and other roads. She also directed them to attach video and photo evidence with the traffic challan.

Chief Minister directed to create five categories of traffic police, including Enforcement Officer, Traffic Regulator, Education Licensing and Public Service Officer. She approved providing modern patrol vehicles and latest equipment to traffic police.

