Pakistan, Bangladesh T20I series starts today

LAHORE: The first match of the three T20 International series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played here at Gadaffi stadium today.

The second match is scheduled for Friday (May 30) while the third and final T20 International will be staged on Sunday (June 1).

Pakistan will be led by Salman Ali Agha, while Bangladesh will be captained by Litton Das.

Bangladesh cricket team has already reached here. On Tuesday, Bangladesh cricket team held a training session as a part of preparations ahead of the series. All three matches will begin at 8pm local time.

The PCB looks forward to hosting Bangladesh and delivering an exciting series that promises high-quality cricket under lights at Gaddafi Stadium.

The PCB has also announced that Sri Lanka’s Ranjan Madugalle, who is a member of ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will lead the playing control teams for the three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Lahore.

Madugalle, who has also officiated the most international cricket matches (804) across three formats as Match Referee, also led playing control teams in seven matches of the recently concluded HBL PSL X. For the first T20I, Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz – both part of the PCB International Panel of Umpires, will be the on-field umpires. Ahsan Raza, member of ICC Elite Panel of Umpires will be the third umpire, while Faisal Khan Afreedi, an ICC International Panel Umpire, will act as the fourth umpire.

In the second T20I, Rashid Riaz will join Faisal Khan Afreedi to perform the on-field duties while Ahsan Raza will be the third umpire. Asif Yaqoob will be the fourth umpire.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025