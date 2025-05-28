NA panel irked by ‘non-professional’ attitude of KE CEO

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production, Tuesday, expressing serious anger over the informal, unofficial and non-professional response of K-Electric (KE) chief executive officer (CEO) observed that the officer seemed unfit for the key position.

The committee meeting held here under the chairmanship of Syed Hafeezuddin to discuss matters pertaining to Utility Stores Corporation (USC) and K-Electric. The committee members question CEO K-Electric why it has not withdrawn court cases regarding power subsidies provided to various consumers during coronavirus crisis.

Responding to the queries of committee members, K-Electric Moonis Alvi expressed his inability to withdraw court cases, which made the committee members furious and declared his response an insult to the directions of parliamentary panel. The CEO K-Electric tendered his apologies but the committee members rejected his apology and expelled him from the meeting.

The panel grilled the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for failing to implement its directives regarding the inclusion of the iron and steel sector in the Export Facilitation Scheme.

The committee held FBR responsible for a potential loss of $1.5 billion in exports due to the delay in issuing the required Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO). Expressing strong disapproval, the chairman remarked that FBR was ignoring parliamentary instructions and announced a formal notice against the department.

The frustration was further fuelled by the continuous rotation of FBR representatives at committee meetings. “First, an FBR lady used to come, then Faisal used to come, and today another gentleman has come; we will bear him too,” the chairman remarked sarcastically, urging the media to highlight the FBR’s conduct.

Another pressing matter discussed was the financial crisis facing the Utility Stores Corporation (USC). With Rs7.2 billion reportedly dues from the corporation, FBR officials claimed USC had demanded Rs18.50 billion. The chairman urged both sides to resolve the dispute immediately to prevent employee layoffs. “We want Utility Stores employees not to be unemployed,” Hafeezuddin said, assuring union representatives that their jobs would be protected.

Throughout the session, the committee emphasised accountability across public and private institutions and made it clear that delays, defiance, or neglect of parliamentary directions would not be tolerated.

The committee decided to present a unanimously agreed report on the closure of USC during the Session to safeguard the future of USC employees.

It sought a detailed report by Pakistan Services for Quality Standard Authority on less export of Pakistan dairy products, meat and honey.

The standing committee issued key recommendations during its sitting debating the issues of K-Electric regarding load shedding in industrial sector of Karachi, closure of Utility Stores Corporation’s sacked employees, role of Pakistan Services for Quality Standards Authority in maintaining vehicle quality standards and agriculture-related products for local use and export to USA, UK and European countries.

The committee assured its support to the ministry for legislation when and where required to remove hindrances in the progress of public benefits.

