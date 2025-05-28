AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-28

Youm-e-Takbeer marks country’s strides in peaceful use of nuclear technology for national development

Press Release Published 28 May, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, Pakistan marks its historic achievement of becoming a nuclear power on May 28, 1998. While honoring this strategic milestone, the day also highlights Pakistan’s remarkable strides in the peaceful use of nuclear technology for national development, health, energy, and agriculture.

Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), the country’s premier nuclear organization, continues to lead efforts in leveraging nuclear science for the benefit of its citizens. A prominent example is the PAEC’s network of 20 cancer hospitals across the country, offering advanced diagnostic and treatment facilities. Equipped with state-of-the-art technologies such as linear accelerators and PET scanners, these hospitals provide comprehensive care to cancer patients.

Notably, the NORI Cancer Hospital in Islamabad offers cutting-edge treatment through the Cyber Knife technology, a non-invasive robotic radiosurgery tool available to patients. Approximately 80% of Pakistan’s cancer patients receive diagnosis and treatment through PAEC’s medical facilities—an enduring testament to its commitment to public health.

In the energy sector, Pakistan is making significant contributions to low-cost, clean and sustainable power generation through its six nuclear power plants. These nuclear power plants provide a stable and reliable source of electricity to the national grid, meeting the country’s continuous energy demands while reducing environmental impact. Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit-1 (C-1) recently achieved a milestone by operating continuously for 400 days, setting a national record and demonstrating operational excellence. Looking ahead, Chashma Unit-5 (C-5), currently under development, is expected to generate 1,200 MW of electricity upon completion, making it the largest nuclear power facility in Pakistan.

Agriculture and biotechnology are also at the forefront of PAEC’s peaceful nuclear applications. Its affiliated research institutes have played a vital role in enhancing food security through the development of disease-resistant and high-yield crop varieties. These innovations are empowering farmers and improving national agricultural productivity. Nuclear Institute for Agriculture and Biology (NIAB) in Faisalabad is also developing coloured cotton — an environmentally friendly alternative to conventional textile production. NIAB has also earned recognition as an IAEA Collaborating Centre for advanced agricultural research.

As Pakistan celebrates Youm-e-Takbeer, it reaffirms its unwavering commitment to utilizing nuclear technology for peace, progress, and prosperity. Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission continues to be a cornerstone in national development—empowering lives, powering industries, and promoting sustainability across the country.

