KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 27, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 118,332.91 High: 118,807.92 Low: 118,143.68 Net Change: 111.79 Volume (000): 414,609 Value (000): 16,867,789 Makt Cap (000) 3,538,854,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,352.89 NET CH (-) 149.38 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,077.66 NET CH (+) 171.49 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 34,591.16 NET CH (-) 87.43 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,109.46 NET CH (+) 46.10 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,454.97 NET CH (+) 42.98 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,988.19 NET CH (+) 30.55 ------------------------------------ As on: 27-MAY-2025 ====================================

