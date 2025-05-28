Markets Print 2025-05-28
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 27, 2025). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 27, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 118,332.91
High: 118,807.92
Low: 118,143.68
Net Change: 111.79
Volume (000): 414,609
Value (000): 16,867,789
Makt Cap (000) 3,538,854,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,352.89
NET CH (-) 149.38
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,077.66
NET CH (+) 171.49
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 34,591.16
NET CH (-) 87.43
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,109.46
NET CH (+) 46.10
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,454.97
NET CH (+) 42.98
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,988.19
NET CH (+) 30.55
------------------------------------
As on: 27-MAY-2025
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments