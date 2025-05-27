AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
Sports

Abbas Afridi replaces Wasim Jnr in Pakistan T20I squad

BR Web Desk Published May 27, 2025

Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas Afridi has replaced Mohammad Wasim Jnr in Pakistan’s T20I squad for the three-match series against Bangladesh.

Wasim Jnr picked up a side strain during the HBL PSL and was not able to recover in time.

Abbas has represented Pakistan in 20 T20Is having snapped 33 wickets.

He was also the joint-second leading wicket-taker in the HBL PSL X with 17 scalps.

The three-match T20I series will begin on Wednesday, May 28, with the second and third matches scheduled on May 30 and June 1. All matches will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20Is:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub.

