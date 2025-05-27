AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
PM Shehbaz, President Aliyev reaffirm strategic ties in Lachin meeting

BR Web Desk Published 27 May, 2025 09:00pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday, ahead of a trilateral summit between Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye.

The meeting, which coincides with Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, was held in Lachin – a city that reflects Azerbaijan’s resilience and post-conflict recovery.

The high-level Pakistani delegation included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.

PM Shehbaz arrives in Azerbaijan

During the talks, the two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation, expressing satisfaction over the growing momentum in political, economic, defence, and cultural ties.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to expand the strategic partnership through joint investments and mutually beneficial initiatives.

Prime Minister Sharif extended heartfelt congratulations to President Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on their national day, and appreciated the warm expressions of solidarity shown by Baku during the recent Pakistan-India tensions.

He acknowledged the vocal support of the Azerbaijani leadership and public, saying that “the people of Azerbaijan celebrated Pakistan’s success in the Maarka-e-Haq against India.”

Pakistan, Iran vow to boost military ties as Field Marshal Munir meets Iranian leadership: ISPR

President Aliyev and Prime Minister Sharif agreed to strengthen investment cooperation, with both countries set to initiate delegation-level talks shortly to explore potential avenues.

Both sides also emphasised coordinated efforts to promote regional stability, economic integration, and principled positions on global issues.

The meeting concluded with a renewed pledge to deepen Pakistan-Azerbaijan ties and enhance collaboration at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

