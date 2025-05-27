AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
FCCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
FLYNG 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.88%)
HUBC 138.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (21.82%)
KOSM 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.69%)
MLCF 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 208.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.7%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.31%)
PAEL 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PRL 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.18%)
PTC 24.36 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.05%)
SEARL 86.56 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.5%)
SSGC 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (13.31%)
TPLP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TRG 62.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
YOUW 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.87%)
BR100 12,691 Decreased By -48 (-0.38%)
BR30 37,600 Increased By 94.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 118,638 Decreased By -464.9 (-0.39%)
KSE30 36,047 Decreased By -254.8 (-0.7%)
May 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US trade deal could boost Indian exports, government report says

Reuters Published 27 May, 2025 08:31pm

A successful trade agreement between India and the U.S. could boost exports and unlock new market access, India’s finance ministry said in its monthly economic review on Tuesday.

“A successful U.S.-India trade agreement could flip current headwinds into tailwinds, opening up new market access and energising exports,” the report said.

Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal visited Washington last week to advance trade talks, with both sides aiming to sign an interim agreement by early July.

New Delhi is seeking to clinch a trade deal with the U.S. within the 90-day pause on tariff hikes announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on April 9 for major trading partners, which includes a 26% tariff on imports from India.

The U.S. is India’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade totalling about $129 billion in 2024. The trade balance is currently in favour of India, which runs a $45.7 billion surplus with the United States.

The finance ministry report also said that the government’s direct tax exemptions, fiscal measures and recent rate cuts from the central bank could accelerate the recovery and lift growth towards the upper end of forecasts of 6.3% to 6.8% in the current fiscal year.

India’s dairy sector pushes for safeguards in US trade talks

Government capital spending is playing a “pivotal role” in supporting economic activity, and shielding the economy from global shocks, the report said, noting that personal income tax cuts and the recent rate reduction by the central bank are also expected to spur consumption and private investment.

India has the potential to remain as one of the most promising destinations for investment amid ongoing global uncertainty, it said.

The report added that the Indian rupee has remained relatively stable and that foreign exchange reserves continue to provide a cushion against external shocks.

India US trade deal US and India US India trade

Comments

200 characters

US trade deal could boost Indian exports, government report says

Zil Hajj moon not sighted; first day of Eid-ul-Adha 2025 on June 7

‘Deeply disturbing’: Pakistan takes note of Indian PM Modi’s remarks

PM Shehbaz, President Aliyev reaffirm strategic ties in Lachin meeting

KE CEO Alvi seems ‘unfit for important position’, NA panel observes

Ahsan Iqbal calls for trade-led peace, regional connectivity in South and Central Asia

Rupee falters against US dollar

KSE-100 closes marginally higher after range-bound trading

PIA privatisation: govt extends deadline for bids to June 19

PM Shehbaz arrives in Azerbaijan

Eid-ul-Adha 2025: NBP installs ATM booth at Karachi cattle market

Read more stories