Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series to proceed without DRS technology

The upcoming three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh, set to begin on May 28 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, will proceed without the use of the Decision Review System (DRS), sources have confirmed.

The DRS technology was also absent during the final stages of the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, reportedly due to the unavailability of the technical team responsible for operating the system.

Bangladesh has been informed about the situation, and all three matches, scheduled for May 28, May 30, and June 1, will go ahead as planned at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Despite the absence of DRS, both sides are expected to adapt to the conditions on the ground.

Meanwhile, a joint press conference featuring the captains of both teams, along with the official trophy unveiling ceremony, is set to take place later today.

This series will also mark Pakistan’s first international outing under newly appointed white-ball head coach Mike Hesson.

Initially, Bangladesh were scheduled to play a five-match T20I series, with fixtures set across multiple venues including a May 25 opener in Faisalabad.

However, due to logistical challenges and evolving security concerns, the itinerary was revised to a three-match series, with all games now being hosted in Lahore.