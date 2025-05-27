AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
Sports

Star-studded commentary panel announced for Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I series

BR Web Desk Published May 27, 2025 Updated May 27, 2025 05:18pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled an experienced and diverse commentary panel for the upcoming T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh, sponsored by KFC and Bank Alfalah.

The panel brings together some of the most recognized voices in cricket analysis. Former Pakistan captain Aamir Sohail, seasoned analyst and commentator Athar Ali Khan, and cricket expert Bazid Khan will offer deep insights and in-game breakdowns.

Match officials for Pakistan Bangladesh T20I series announced

Joining them will be South African commentator Mike Haysman, adding international perspective, and former PCB Chairman and iconic cricketer Ramiz Raja, known for his eloquent takes on the game.

Leading the coverage as the series presenter will be prominent sports anchor Zainab Abbas, who returns to the screen after a successful run in previous international cricket events.

The three-match T20I series will begin Wednesday, May 28, with second and third matches scheduled on May 30 and June 1. All matches will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

