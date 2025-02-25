President, executive body: NA body directs NC to complete election process in 2 months

ISLAMABAD: The Sub-Committee of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) directed the Normalization Committee (NC) to complete the remaining election process of the president and executive body within two months.

The committee met with MNA Anjum Aqeel Khan in the chair in Committee Room of the Pakistan Sports Board on Monday.

Saud Hashmi, chairman of the Normalization Committee (NC) of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), briefed the Committee on the updated status of the elections being conducted at the district and provincial levels, resulting in the finalisation of the formation of district, provincial, and Congress bodies. However, the elections for the president and executive body are yet to be conducted.

He added that the entire system has been digitised, and all players have been assigned unique IDs through which their activities and performance can be monitored.

The committee discussed issues related to the PFF in detail. The chairman of the Normalization Committee informed the committee that a meeting has already been scheduled with the members of Congress by FIFA and AFC.

On the direction of committee, he assured that the NC would complete the remaining election process within two months. He also apprised the committee that the suspended members could submit their review applications, and the NC would address these grievances accordingly.

The chairman NC added that as per law one third of the Congress members can submit a vote of no confidence for the removal of three women members which can be processed by the NC within 15 days. The committee was assured by the NC that they would submit reply on the working paper questionnaire by 28th February 2025.

The meeting was attended by Jamshed Ahmed Khan Dasti, Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto (MNAs), the secretary of IPC, the chairman of NC along with its member, and other officials of the ministry and PFF.

