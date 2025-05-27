AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
FCCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
FLYNG 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.88%)
HUBC 138.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (21.82%)
KOSM 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.69%)
MLCF 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 208.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.7%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.31%)
PAEL 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PRL 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.18%)
PTC 24.36 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.05%)
SEARL 86.56 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.5%)
SSGC 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (13.31%)
TPLP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TRG 62.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
YOUW 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.87%)
BR100 12,691 Decreased By -48 (-0.38%)
BR30 37,600 Increased By 94.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 118,638 Decreased By -464.9 (-0.39%)
KSE30 36,047 Decreased By -254.8 (-0.7%)
May 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio join martial arts forces in ‘Karate Kid: Legends’

Reuters Published 27 May, 2025 02:31pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio blend fighting techniques to train a new karate kid in the latest instalment of the martial arts movie franchise.

“Karate Kid: Legends”, released this week, stars Ben Wang as Beijing kung fu whizz Li Fong who moves with his mother to New York, where he befriends pizza restaurant owner and retired boxer Victor and his daughter Mia.

When that friendship irks a local karate champion, Li enters a karate tournament and begins training with his old kung fu teacher Mr Han, played by Chan, and Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso, the protagonist of the original 1984 film “The Karate Kid” who learned karate from mentor Mr Miyagi.

“They presented the concept to me … connecting the Miyagi to the Han family and how that made sense … I was like ‘That’s kind of clever. Okay, so how do we maintain this connective tissue into Li Fong’s story that is organic and truthful’,” Macchio told Reuters in a joint interview with Chan and Wang.

Billie Eilish takes top prize at American Music Awards

“That was the challenge at first and figuring that out. Working with Jackie was like, ‘Woohoo sign me up - when, where?’ And then who’s the kid? If we don’t love this kid, then you have no movie. So all those, like it happens with ‘The Karate Kid’ universe, is magic dust that comes down and somehow it continues to resonate. So I’m excited for the next generation version.”

The movie is Macchio’s fourth “Karate Kid” film playing LaRusso, a character he also portrayed in the “Cobra Kai” television series.

Chan reprises the role of Mr Han, a character he first played in the 2010 film “The Karate Kid” opposite Jaden Smith.

“Now we’ve both become a Miyagi,” Chan said, referring to both his and Macchio’s characters becoming mentors.

“I remember when I saw the first one. Why him (Macchio)? Why not me?…I want to be ‘The Karate Kid’. (Now) We work together.”

Wang, 25, said Chan’s 2010 film introduced him to the franchise.

“Stepping into it, it’s a terrifying thing in a certain way because it’s a beloved franchise and … the fans love it so much so I want to do right by them,” he said.

“But it’s also a great honour because a lot of people auditioned for this part so I know how special and lucky it is that I get to do this with the two of them.”

Comments

200 characters

Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio join martial arts forces in ‘Karate Kid: Legends’

‘Deeply disturbing’: Pakistan takes note of Indian PM Modi’s remarks

PIA privatisation: govt extends deadline for bids to June 19

Positivity returns to bourse, KSE-100 Index gains over 400 points

After historic lows, inflation expected to tick up in Pakistan

Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today

Pakistan, India drone battles mark new arms race in Asia

Supernet approves merger with Supernet Technologies Limited

India approves stealth fighter programme amid tensions with Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee records slight improvement against US dollar

Attock Refinery temporarily shuts main crude facility amid crude unavailability

Read more stories