AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
FCCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
FLYNG 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.88%)
HUBC 138.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (21.82%)
KOSM 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.69%)
MLCF 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 208.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.7%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.31%)
PAEL 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PRL 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.18%)
PTC 24.36 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.05%)
SEARL 86.56 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.5%)
SSGC 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (13.31%)
TPLP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TRG 62.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
YOUW 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.87%)
BR100 12,691 Decreased By -48 (-0.38%)
BR30 37,600 Increased By 94.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 118,638 Decreased By -464.9 (-0.39%)
KSE30 36,047 Decreased By -254.8 (-0.7%)
May 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Carlo Ancelotti on a mission to make Brazil champions again

Reuters Published 27 May, 2025 02:25pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

RIO DE JANEIRO: Carlo Ancelotti was unveiled on Monday as the new coach of the Brazil national team, with the mission of pulling them back from a difficult period in order to prepare for the 2026 World Cup, as they seek to become six-time world champions.

The former Real Madrid coach will make his debut in the World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay in June and has already selected his first squad for those matches.

“I’m honoured and proud to lead the best team in the world. I have a big job ahead of me,” the 65-year-old Italian told a press conference at the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) headquarters.

Four people injured in Liverpool parade crash ‘very, very ill,’ mayor says

“I’m delighted, the challenge is great. I’ve always had a special connection with this team… We’re going to work to make Brazil champions again,” he added.

Ancelotti, who was welcomed by former Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, took over from Dorival Junior, who was sacked at the end of March following a 4–1 defeat by Argentina, a humiliating loss that was the latest in a series of poor results.

Brazil sit in fourth place in the South American World Cup qualifiers, with the top six teams earning direct qualification.

The team’s struggles began over two years ago when they were knocked out of the 2022 World Cup by Croatia on penalties in the quarter-finals. They have since lost five of their last 14 games, conceding 16 goals.

“These two matches are very important. I have tried to bring in players who are ready and prepared to help the team win,” Ancelotti said, confident that he could meet the public’s expectations.

“People want me to do a good job and win the World Cup again. Because of what I have done in the past, they expect me to win the trophy, but I hope they will support the team because that is very important to have the support of the country,” he added.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Bento, Hugo Souza

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Alexsandro, Lucas Beraldo, Carlos Augusto, Danilo, Leo Ortiz, Vanderson, Wesley, Marquinhos

Midfielders: Andreas Pereira, Andrey Santos, Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Ederson, Gerson

Forwards: Antony, Estevao, Gabriel Martinelli, Matheus Cunha, Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid Carlo Ancelotti

Comments

200 characters

Carlo Ancelotti on a mission to make Brazil champions again

‘Deeply disturbing’: Pakistan takes note of Indian PM Modi’s remarks

PIA privatisation: govt extends deadline for bids to June 19

Positivity returns to bourse, KSE-100 Index gains over 400 points

After historic lows, inflation expected to tick up in Pakistan

Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today

Pakistan, India drone battles mark new arms race in Asia

Supernet approves merger with Supernet Technologies Limited

India approves stealth fighter programme amid tensions with Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee records slight improvement against US dollar

Attock Refinery temporarily shuts main crude facility amid crude unavailability

Read more stories