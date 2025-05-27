Carlo Ancelotti on a mission to make Brazil champions again

RIO DE JANEIRO: Carlo Ancelotti was unveiled on Monday as the new coach of the Brazil national team, with the mission of pulling them back from a difficult period in order to prepare for the 2026 World Cup, as they seek to become six-time world champions.

The former Real Madrid coach will make his debut in the World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay in June and has already selected his first squad for those matches.

“I’m honoured and proud to lead the best team in the world. I have a big job ahead of me,” the 65-year-old Italian told a press conference at the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) headquarters.

“I’m delighted, the challenge is great. I’ve always had a special connection with this team… We’re going to work to make Brazil champions again,” he added.

Ancelotti, who was welcomed by former Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, took over from Dorival Junior, who was sacked at the end of March following a 4–1 defeat by Argentina, a humiliating loss that was the latest in a series of poor results.

Brazil sit in fourth place in the South American World Cup qualifiers, with the top six teams earning direct qualification.

The team’s struggles began over two years ago when they were knocked out of the 2022 World Cup by Croatia on penalties in the quarter-finals. They have since lost five of their last 14 games, conceding 16 goals.

“These two matches are very important. I have tried to bring in players who are ready and prepared to help the team win,” Ancelotti said, confident that he could meet the public’s expectations.

“People want me to do a good job and win the World Cup again. Because of what I have done in the past, they expect me to win the trophy, but I hope they will support the team because that is very important to have the support of the country,” he added.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Bento, Hugo Souza

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Alexsandro, Lucas Beraldo, Carlos Augusto, Danilo, Leo Ortiz, Vanderson, Wesley, Marquinhos

Midfielders: Andreas Pereira, Andrey Santos, Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Ederson, Gerson

Forwards: Antony, Estevao, Gabriel Martinelli, Matheus Cunha, Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr