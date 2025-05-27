AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
FCCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
FLYNG 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.88%)
HUBC 138.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (21.82%)
KOSM 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.69%)
MLCF 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 208.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.7%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.31%)
PAEL 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PRL 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.18%)
PTC 24.36 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.05%)
SEARL 86.56 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.5%)
SSGC 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (13.31%)
TPLP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TRG 62.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
YOUW 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.87%)
BR100 12,691 Decreased By -48 (-0.38%)
BR30 37,600 Increased By 94.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 118,638 Decreased By -464.9 (-0.39%)
KSE30 36,047 Decreased By -254.8 (-0.7%)
May 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Kyrgios return at French Open stymied by new injury

Reuters Published 27 May, 2025 02:19pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

PARIS: Nick Kyrgios’ planned return to the French Open for the first time since 2017 to play doubles with Jordan Thompson has been stymied by a fresh knee injury.

The 30-year-old Australian has struggled with a litany of foot, knee and wrist injuries since his run to the 2022 Wimbledon final and has played only four singles matches this year.

Kyrgios, who last played at Roland Garros in a second-round loss eight years ago, had intended to supplement his media work in Paris by standing in for Thompson’s regular doubles partner Max Purcell, who is serving a doping ban.

Kyrgios earns first win in more than two years

“Nick was really pumped to play here. He kept messaging me every week, ‘you good to go to for dubs at Roland Garros?’” compatriot Thompson told Australian media at Roland Garros on Monday.

“I know he was back home in Australia training on clay but a few days ago, Nick told me that he’s done something to his knee, so unfortunately, he just couldn’t be here.

“He was pretty down. He told me he doesn’t know how much more of these injuries he can take, and you’ve just got to feel for him. Because as much as he says things in the media, I think he loves playing tennis and he loves being on court …”

Thompson has instead paired up with another Australian in Jason Kubler and they will take on French duo Quentin Halys and Albano Olivetti in the first round on Tuesday.

Nick Kyrgios

Comments

200 characters

Kyrgios return at French Open stymied by new injury

‘Deeply disturbing’: Pakistan takes note of Indian PM Modi’s remarks

PIA privatisation: govt extends deadline for bids to June 19

Positivity returns to bourse, KSE-100 Index gains over 400 points

After historic lows, inflation expected to tick up in Pakistan

Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today

Pakistan, India drone battles mark new arms race in Asia

Supernet approves merger with Supernet Technologies Limited

India approves stealth fighter programme amid tensions with Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee records slight improvement against US dollar

Attock Refinery temporarily shuts main crude facility amid crude unavailability

Read more stories