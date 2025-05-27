Israeli military says it intercepted two attacks launched from Yemen

The Israeli military said on Tuesday it intercepted a missile and a projectile in separate launches from Yemen toward Israel.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis have continued to fire missiles at Israel in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, although they have agreed to halt attacks on US ships.

Israel has carried out strikes in response, including one on May 6 that damaged Yemen’s main airport in Sanaa and killed several people.