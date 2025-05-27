AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
FCCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
FLYNG 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.88%)
HUBC 138.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (21.82%)
KOSM 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.69%)
MLCF 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 208.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.7%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.31%)
PAEL 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PRL 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.18%)
PTC 24.36 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.05%)
SEARL 86.56 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.5%)
SSGC 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (13.31%)
TPLP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TRG 62.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
YOUW 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.87%)
BR100 12,691 Decreased By -48 (-0.38%)
BR30 37,600 Increased By 94.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 118,638 Decreased By -464.9 (-0.39%)
KSE30 36,047 Decreased By -254.8 (-0.7%)
May 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil little changed as higher OPEC+ output expectations weigh on sentiment

Reuters Published May 27, 2025 Updated May 27, 2025 12:33pm

Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday on increasing expectations members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, known as OPEC+, will decide to increase their output at a meeting later this week.

Brent crude futures were up 11 cents, or 0.2%, at $64.85 a barrel by 0640 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $61.59 a barrel.

The WTI contract did not settle on Monday because of the US Memorial Day holiday. “Crude oil edged lower as the market contemplated the outlook for rising OPEC supply,” Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ, said in a note.

OPEC+ will likely finalise July output at their meeting, which sources have previously told Reuters will entail a production increase of 411,000 barrels per day.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that OPEC+ had yet to discuss hiking output.

The group is likely to finalise output quotas in an online ministerial meeting on May 28.

Eight OPEC+ members that had pledged additional voluntary cuts are now expected to meet on May 31, one day earlier than previously scheduled, three sources within the group told Reuters on Monday.

OPEC+ members had already agreed to accelerate oil output increases for a second month in June.

However, US President Donald Trump’s decision to extend trade talks with the European Union until July 9 alleviated immediate fears of tariffs that could suppress fuel demand.

Oil steadies after Trump extends EU trade talks deadline

Iran set the official selling price for its light crude oil grade for Asian buyers at $1.80 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for June, the state-owned National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said.

The price it set for May was a premium of $1.65. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that Iran would be able to survive if negotiations with the US over its nuclear programme fail to secure a deal.

If nuclear talks between the US and Iran fail, it could mean continued sanctions on Iran, which would limit Iranian supply and be supportive of oil prices.

Oil prices Brent crude WTI WTI crude US WTI crude prices

Comments

200 characters

Oil little changed as higher OPEC+ output expectations weigh on sentiment

‘Deeply disturbing’: Pakistan takes note of Indian PM Modi’s remarks

PIA privatisation: govt extends deadline for bids to June 19

Positivity returns to bourse, KSE-100 Index gains over 400 points

After historic lows, inflation expected to tick up in Pakistan

Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today

Pakistan, India drone battles mark new arms race in Asia

Supernet approves merger with Supernet Technologies Limited

India approves stealth fighter programme amid tensions with Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee records slight improvement against US dollar

Attock Refinery temporarily shuts main crude facility amid crude unavailability

Read more stories