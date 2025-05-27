Sindh govt launches drive against excessive fares ahead of Eid

KARACHI: The Transport and Mass Transit Department, Government of Sindh, has launched a campaign against the overcharging of fares ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

In this regard, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has issued instructions to the IG Sindh Police, all Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and senior officers of the Transport and Traffic Police. Senior Minister of Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has directed all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to take immediate action against transporters charging excessive fares in their respective areas.

Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has stated that Eid is a time to be spent with family, and no one has the right to take advantage of people’s needs.

He emphasized that nobody would be permitted to take advantage of the public on this day.

