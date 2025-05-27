Sindh, Balochistan: Stakeholders consulted on national fisheries & aquaculture policy

GWADAR: MoMA, in collaboration with UN FAO, held Stakeholder Consultation Workshop (for Sindh and Balochistan Provinces) on National Fisheries Policy at a local hotel on May 22.

It was an outstanding workshop with productive feedback and input from more than 80 relevant and experienced participants, including high-level officials from both provinces (Sindh and Balochistan) and federal institutions.

After recitation and national anthem, welcome note was given by Assistant Fisheries Commissioner Farhan Khan, while MD KoFHA Dr Shahid Mirza delivered opening remarks. FAO Team member Amna Munir briefed about the project for national fisheries policy. FAO’s Senior Policy Specialist Dr Kanwar Muhammad Javed Iqbal presented an overview on the draft policy document.

Secretary Fisheries Sindh Dr Kazim Hussain Jatoi gave remarks as Guest of Honour in the inaugural session. DG Fisheries Balochistan and Director Fisheries Sindh made official presentations for their respective provinces with very good feedback on draft policy document.

As Guest of Honour, Secretary Fisheries Balochistan Tariq Qamar spent the whole day and gave concluding remarks in addition to his remarks in the inaugural session.

The closing session was chaired by Secretary Fisheries Balochistan and co-chaired by MD KoFHA Dr Shahid Mirza. Three panelists were CEO FDB M Junaid Wattoo, DG MFD Dr Mansoor Wassan and DG TDAP Athar Khokhar.

Following were key dignitaries in the session:

Secretary (as Guest of Honour) and DG, Livestock and Fisheries Sindh Province; 2. Secretary (as Guest of Honour) and DG Fisheries Balochistan; 3. Director General TDAP; 4. Chairman, Korangi Fish Harbour Authority (KoFHA); 5. Managing Director KoFHA; 6. DG MFD, MoMA; 7. CEO FDB; 8. Director Pakistan Security Agency, MoD; 9. Advisor Fisheries WWF Moazzam Khan; 10. Wasim Khan, former DG MFD and Ex FAO’s Consultant; 11. WB’s Study (on fisheries value chain) Team Members from AERC Karachi University, including the Director; 12. Faisal Iftikhar, CEO Aquahatch International; 13. Asif Lahri, GLLSP-II; 14. Daim Shah Bukhari, Aquaculture Farmers Association; 15. Chairman Pak FEA; 16. Participants from academia and think tanks including LUAWMS, AERC KU, Marine Biology KU, NIMA BU, Dadabhoy University etc.

