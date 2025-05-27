AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-27

Sindh CM, Aleem discuss key highway projects in province

Recorder Report Published 27 May, 2025 03:05am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Communication Aleem Khan convened an extensive meeting with their respective teams to address outstanding issues, including the construction of the M-6 Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway, the opening of the Lyari Expressway (LEW) for heavy traffic, identifying engineering solutions for traffic problems at Sohrab Goth, the completion of the Jamshoro-Sehwan Road, and, additionally, the construction of an extra motorway named M-10 for port traffic directly to Hyderabad.

The CM was assisted by Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon, Minister P&D Nasir Shah, Minister Works Ali Hassan Zardari, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Works Nawaz Sohoo, and Secretary Local Government Waseem Moazzam.

The federal government delegation included Secretary for Communication Ali Sher Mehsud, Chairman NHA Sahibzada Sheharyar, NHA Members Mazhar Shah, Abdul Latif Mahesar, Ramesh Alias, and others.

The discussions focused on major infrastructure projects, including the M-6 Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway, National Highways, Jamshoro-Sehwan Road, Lyari Expressway, and others.

Chief Minister Murad Shah emphasised the importance of completing the M-6 Motorway, describing it as essential for maintaining the continuity of the motorway network from Karachi to Peshawar and Lahore. “Without connecting the Karachi Port to the rest of the country through a motorway, the purpose of this entire network remains unfulfilled.”

He expressed disappointment over delays in the M-6 project, despite its approval under the Prime Minister’s directives.

Federal Minister Aleem Khan acknowledged the necessity of integrating the motorway with Karachi Port, asserting that the entire route must ensure end-to-end connectivity. He informed that the M-6 project has been divided into five sections, with funding for three sections secured, and work on the remaining section ongoing.

Aleem Khan stated that the project is being financed by the federal government, commercial banks, and some sections on a PPP basis. In response, the Chief Minister raised concerns about potential delays in the M-6 due to Public-Private Partnership (PPP) complications. He offered bridge financing of Rs. 40 to 50 billion from the Sindh government to expedite the project. “We want immediate commencement of work on M-6.”

The federal minister assured the CM that work would start in September. The CM and the federal minister agreed to engage their respective teams to assess if there is any need for bridge financing to fast track the M-6.

They also discussed the Jamshoro-Sehwan, a 66-kilometre industrial highway, not yet completed by NHA despite the payment of Rs7 billion in 2017.

Aleem Khan stated that the 66-km Sehwan to Manjhad road has been completed, while work on the 24-kilometre stretch from Manjhad to Khanot has already been commenced. He commented.

The CM remarked that the Lyari Expressway (LEW) was intended to connect the port traffic to the motorway, which has not been realised because the NHA has categorised it as a track for light traffic.

The NHA team informed the meeting that a third-party audit had declared the Lyari Expressway unsuitable for heavy traffic. However, they suggested allowing heavy traffic during non-peak hours.

Murad Shah highlighted the traffic bottleneck at Sohrab Goth, where local and port traffic from the LEW converge. He proposed constructing a dedicated service road to separate city traffic from the traffic coming from the LEW.

The meeting decided to implement an engineering solution to resolve traffic congestion at Sohrab Goth.

The meeting also reviewed proposed M-10 New Karachi–Hyderabad Motorway. The planned route will connect the ICI Bridge, KPT, Gulbai, and Hub Chowki directly to Hyderabad.

It was decided that full planning for the M-10 project would be carried out to ensure its execution. The motorway is expected to divert heavy and port traffic directly to Hyderabad, alleviating congestion within Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh Aleem Khan

Comments

200 characters

Sindh CM, Aleem discuss key highway projects in province

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: Bilal made special assistant to PM

Reduction in FED on beverages likely

Business & investment: Shift to higher tariffs worsens constraints: WB

World Bank for improving domestic revenue mobilisation, public expenditure efficiency

IMF in disagreement over key targets, subsidies

Discos’ sell-off/provincialisation: PMO directs PD to expedite consultations

Pakistan ready for talks with India: PM

PM says Iran-Pakistan trade to increase to $10bn

SC questions validity of majority verdict granting relief to PTI amid review pleas

Govt-backed bill seeking power theft cognisable offence rejected

Read more stories