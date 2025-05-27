Motorways in Sindh top priority of federal govt: Aleem

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the construction of motorways in Sindh is a top priority of the government, and the M-6 and M-10 motorways will be launched simultaneously, as the M-6 is Pakistan’s lifeline, which was unfortunately neglected by previous governments.

Talking to the media along with Arif Habib chairman Arif Habib Group here on Monday, he said that a motorway will be incomplete in its utility without being connected to the Ports and both the M-6 and M-10 will be linked to the Karachi Port to ensure their full functionality.

Highlighting the significance of the M-6 Project, the minister informed that it is a nearly Rs 400 billion initiative comprising upon five sections, each approximately kilometres long. “There is no better opportunity for investment than in this project,” he pointed out.

Aleem Khan said that financing has already been secured for two sections while discussions for the remaining three are ongoing. “We will finalise the feasibility report and present it to the Prime Minister within the next 15 days,” he added.

The federal minister further said that the motorways from Karachi to Hyderabad and from Hyderabad to Sukkur will be completed as early as possible while work on the N-25 Highway from Karachi to Quetta is also scheduled to begin later this year. “Karachi’s challenges are not just provincial, they are national issues and we will address them on a priority,” he emphasized.

Replying to the questions, Khan stressed that his focus is on delivering progress rather than engaging in blame games. “My effort is to prioritise the launch of motorway projects in Sindh; similarly, we are committed to completing the Kaghan-Naran motorway,” he said.

He informed that the National Highway Authority (NHA) has recorded unprecedented growth in revenue over the current fiscal year and attaining the target from Rs 64 billion to Rs 110 billion while this additional income will be utilised into improving road infrastructure and constructing new motorways.

To ensure road safety, he said that strict measures are being implemented against dangerous driving on motorways. “Drivers exceeding 150 km/h are not only being fined but also facing FIRs,” he added. Mandatory use of M-Tags is helping reduce long queues, and staffing shortages in motorway police are being addressed,” Aleem Khan said.

Regarding his visit to Karachi, the minister mentioned that he, along with the Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman of the NHA held meeting with the Chief Minister of Sindh and assured him of full support from his ministry.

He also held a highly productive meeting with the business community led by Arif Habib, where investors expressed interest in participating in the development of Sindh’s motorways and road networks. Additionally, he noted that a joint team is being formed to focus on additional options for the Lyari Expressway in Karachi, including improvements to interchanges and exploration of further development projects.

