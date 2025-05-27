AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 27, 2025

European stocks recover after Trump delays EU tariffs

Reuters Published 27 May, 2025 03:05am

FRANKFURT: European shares kicked off the week on a positive note on Monday, recouping the previous session’s losses, as markets heaved a sigh of relief after US President Donald Trump delayed his threat to impose a 50% tariff on the region.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 1% higher. It had lost 0.9% on Friday after Trump unexpectedly called for sharp tariffs on goods from the European Union, saying that negotiations with the region were not moving fast enough.

On Sunday, Trump extended the deadline for tariffs to July 9 from June 1, after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the 27-nation bloc needed more time to produce a deal.

The automobiles and parts index, sensitive to tariff-related pressures, led broader gains with a 1.8% rise. However, they were limited by a 3.3% decline in Porsche.

Defence companies were among the biggest boosts to the STOXX 600 index, with Rheinmetall and Leonardo gaining over 3% each and the aerospace and defence index advancing 1.7%.

The stocks also pulled up the industrial goods and services sector by 1.5%. The defence and auto sectors helped German stocks rise by 1.7%, near a record high.

Luxury stocks, highly exposed to the US market, also gained. Shares of Kering, LVMH and Richemont rose about 1% each, as did the broader index. “While more time for EU-US negotiations is good news, the speed of the rebound in stocks suggests that investors may have become too optimistic on the path for trade discussions,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

The euro jumped along with other risk-sensitive currencies, while euro zone government bond yields were little changed, as Trump backtracked from his tariff threats.

Rising concerns about the US economic slowdown and fiscal woes, underscored by Moody’s credit rating downgrade on May 16, are pushing investors to limit their exposure to US assets.

“If you want to have a low-risk portfolio, the US is where you would go first, but with the trade tensions and geopolitical tensions, this favourable sentiment has shifted,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior market analyst at Swissquote Bank.

Trading volumes were lighter than usual due to public holidays in the US and the UK markets. However, US stock futures were up more than 1% each.

Thyssenkrupp jumped 8.8% after a weekend report said the submarine and car parts maker plans to hold a shareholder meeting on August 8 to approve an expected spin-off of its warship division. Thyssenkrupp was not immediately available for comment.

Zealand Pharma topped the STOXX 600 with a 10% advance.

