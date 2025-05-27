AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
May 27, 2025
World Print 2025-05-27

Hamas agrees to US proposal on Gaza ceasefire

Reuters Published 27 May, 2025 03:05am

CAIRO: Hamas has agreed to a proposal by US special envoy Steve Witkoff for a Gaza ceasefire, a Palestinian official close to the group told Reuters on Monday, paving the way for a possible end to the war with Israel.

The new proposal, which sees the release of ten hostages and 70 days of truce, was received by Hamas through mediators.

“The proposal includes the release of ten living Israeli hostages held by Hamas in two groups in return for a 70-day ceasefire and a partial withdrawal from the Gaza Strip,” the source said.

The proposal also sees the release of a number of Palestinian prisoners by Israel, including hundreds serving lengthy prison terms.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

On March 18, Israel effectively ended a January ceasefire agreement with Hamas and renewed its military campaign in Gaza. Hamas and allied factions began firing rockets and attacks two days later.

Hamas has said it is willing to free all remaining hostages seized by its gunmen in attacks on communities in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, and agree to a permanent ceasefire if Israel pulls out completely from Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel would only be willing to agree to a temporary ceasefire in return for the release of hostages, vowing that war can only end once Hamas is eradicated.

