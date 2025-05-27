AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-27

Saudia launches transformative expansion of Hajj operations

Recorder Report Published 27 May, 2025 03:05am

KARACHI: Saudia Airlines has announced a transformative expansion of its Hajj operations, marking what the company calls a “new era” in pilgrimage travel that extends far beyond traditional air transportation services.

For the Hajj 2025 season, scheduled for June 4-9 pending lunar observations, the Saudi national flag carrier is positioning itself as a comprehensive service partner rather than merely an airline, introducing revolutionary products and services designed to enhance the spiritual journey for millions of pilgrims worldwide.

The airline has allocated over one million seats across its modern fleet of 158 aircraft, targeting a market share of up to 35% while serving pilgrims from more than 100 global destinations. The operation will mobilize over 11,000 frontline staff and aircraft maintenance technicians across a 74-day operational window.

“Hajj remains one of our top national priorities,” said H.E. Engr Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia.

“This year, we are proud to not only manage air operations at full capacity but to also extend our role to become a direct service provider to pilgrims.”

The airline is investing over SAR 100 million (approximately USD 26.7 million) in infrastructure and services across Makkah, Madinah, and the holy sites, creating what Al-Omar describes as “thoughtfully curated service packages” that will redefine the concept of Hajj service delivery.

Perhaps the most striking innovation is Saudia’s introduction of “The Coolest Ihram” — the world’s first high-tech Ihram garment, unveiled on World Creativity and Innovation Day. Developed in collaboration with design firm Landor and textile technology company brrr, the garment represents a significant advancement in pilgrim comfort and safety.

The revolutionary Ihram incorporates patented cooling minerals, active wicking technology, and rapid-drying capabilities that can reduce skin temperature by up to 2°C (3.6°F). The garment also provides UPF 50+ sun protection while maintaining full compliance with Islamic requirements for both men and women. The product will be available to Saudia passengers beginning in June 2025.

This innovation addresses a critical need, as pilgrims often face extreme heat conditions during the Hajj, with temperatures in Saudi Arabia frequently exceeding 40°C (104°F) during the pilgrimage season.

Saudia’s transformation extends well beyond transportation. The airline is establishing dedicated rest areas, restaurants, and coffee lounges inspired by its premium AlFursan airport lounges at the holy sites. These facilities will be staffed by multilingual personnel to ensure seamless communication with the diverse international pilgrim population.

The enhanced service portfolio includes specialized accommodation arrangements, diverse halal meal options, timely prayer and Miqat announcements, and educational programs developed in collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Hajj operations Saudia Airlines Hajj 2025 season

Comments

200 characters

Saudia launches transformative expansion of Hajj operations

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: Bilal made special assistant to PM

Reduction in FED on beverages likely

Business & investment: Shift to higher tariffs worsens constraints: WB

World Bank for improving domestic revenue mobilisation, public expenditure efficiency

IMF in disagreement over key targets, subsidies

Discos’ sell-off/provincialisation: PMO directs PD to expedite consultations

Pakistan ready for talks with India: PM

PM says Iran-Pakistan trade to increase to $10bn

SC questions validity of majority verdict granting relief to PTI amid review pleas

Govt-backed bill seeking power theft cognisable offence rejected

Read more stories