Saudia launches transformative expansion of Hajj operations

KARACHI: Saudia Airlines has announced a transformative expansion of its Hajj operations, marking what the company calls a “new era” in pilgrimage travel that extends far beyond traditional air transportation services.

For the Hajj 2025 season, scheduled for June 4-9 pending lunar observations, the Saudi national flag carrier is positioning itself as a comprehensive service partner rather than merely an airline, introducing revolutionary products and services designed to enhance the spiritual journey for millions of pilgrims worldwide.

The airline has allocated over one million seats across its modern fleet of 158 aircraft, targeting a market share of up to 35% while serving pilgrims from more than 100 global destinations. The operation will mobilize over 11,000 frontline staff and aircraft maintenance technicians across a 74-day operational window.

“Hajj remains one of our top national priorities,” said H.E. Engr Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia.

“This year, we are proud to not only manage air operations at full capacity but to also extend our role to become a direct service provider to pilgrims.”

The airline is investing over SAR 100 million (approximately USD 26.7 million) in infrastructure and services across Makkah, Madinah, and the holy sites, creating what Al-Omar describes as “thoughtfully curated service packages” that will redefine the concept of Hajj service delivery.

Perhaps the most striking innovation is Saudia’s introduction of “The Coolest Ihram” — the world’s first high-tech Ihram garment, unveiled on World Creativity and Innovation Day. Developed in collaboration with design firm Landor and textile technology company brrr, the garment represents a significant advancement in pilgrim comfort and safety.

The revolutionary Ihram incorporates patented cooling minerals, active wicking technology, and rapid-drying capabilities that can reduce skin temperature by up to 2°C (3.6°F). The garment also provides UPF 50+ sun protection while maintaining full compliance with Islamic requirements for both men and women. The product will be available to Saudia passengers beginning in June 2025.

This innovation addresses a critical need, as pilgrims often face extreme heat conditions during the Hajj, with temperatures in Saudi Arabia frequently exceeding 40°C (104°F) during the pilgrimage season.

Saudia’s transformation extends well beyond transportation. The airline is establishing dedicated rest areas, restaurants, and coffee lounges inspired by its premium AlFursan airport lounges at the holy sites. These facilities will be staffed by multilingual personnel to ensure seamless communication with the diverse international pilgrim population.

The enhanced service portfolio includes specialized accommodation arrangements, diverse halal meal options, timely prayer and Miqat announcements, and educational programs developed in collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

