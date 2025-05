ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Islamabad on Tuesday for sighting of moon of Zil-Haj 1446 Hijri.

Chairman of the Committee Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad will preside over the meeting.

The Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also meet separately at their respective headquarters for sighting of the moon.