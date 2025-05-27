AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 27, 2025

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 27 May, 2025 03:05am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 416,599 tonnes of cargo comprising 273,923 tonnes of import cargo and 142,676 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 273,923 comprised of 130,268 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 11,949 tonnes of Dap,& 131,706 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 142,676 comprised of 92,539 Containerized Cargo, 1,297 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, &48,186 Clinkers 654 tonnes of Rice.

Approximately, 04 ships, namely, Eleni t, X-Press Salween, Northern Javenile & Jipro Isis, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 06 ships namely, Highway, MT Sargodha, Dsi pyxis, Independent Spirit, Oocl Nagoya & Eleni t, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of five ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a chemicals carrier ‘Leonora Kosan’ left the port on Monday morning, while another gas carrier ‘INF Light’ expected to sail on Monday.

Cargo volume of 42,742 tonnes, comprising 42,742 tonnes imports cargo and Nil export cargo was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Nave Cielo, Al-Daayan & another ship ‘Eleni-T’ carrying Gas oil, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at FOTCO, PGPCL and QICT respectively on Monday 26th May, while two more container ships, Valence and MSC Ulsan-III are due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday 27th May, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

