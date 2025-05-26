AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
Macron hopes Trump anger at Russia over Ukraine ‘translates into action’

AFP Published 26 May, 2025 05:42pm

HANOI: French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday he hopes Donald Trump’s anger at Moscow “translates into action” after a weekend of deadly Russian attacks on Ukraine that came despite a push for a truce.

The US president lashed out at his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on social media on Sunday, branding him “CRAZY” after Russia launched a barrage of drones against Ukraine, killing at least 13 people.

Macron told reporters in Hanoi at the start of his Southeast Asian tour he believes Trump now realises that Putin deceived him.

“President Trump realises that when President Putin said on the phone he was ready for peace, or told his envoys he was ready for peace, he lied,” Macron said.

New Ukraine talks ‘yet to be agreed’, Kremlin says

“We have seen once again in recent hours Donald Trump express his anger. A form of impatience. I simply hope now that this translates into action.”

Russia’s weekend onslaught came as diplomatic efforts to end the three-year war stepped up, with a prisoner exchange and direct talks between the two sides.

The Kremlin has repeatedly rejected proposals for a 30-day ceasefire from Kyiv and its Western allies.

Macron said it was time to threaten Russia with “much more massive sanctions” to persuade it to end the conflict begun by its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The French president visited Kyiv on May 10 with other European leaders to give Russia an ultimatum – agreed with Washington – to accept a ceasefire.

Macron said Monday that Ukraine and its allies should now “give President Putin a deadline, so everyone can see that he is lying” when he says he wants peace, Macron said.

“Beyond that deadline there should be massive retaliation, in particular in the form of sanctions,” Macron said.

