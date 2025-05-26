AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bangladesh consensus commission fails to find agreement

AFP Published 26 May, 2025 05:39pm

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s National Consensus Commission, tasked by the caretaker government to lead critical democratic reforms after a mass uprising last year, said Monday that political parties had failed to reach agreement.

The South Asian nation of around 170 million people has been in political turmoil since former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted by a student-led revolt in August 2024, ending her iron-fisted rule of 15 years.

Muhammad Yunus, the 84-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner who is leading the caretaker government as its chief adviser until elections are held, has previously said he inherited a “completely broken down” system of public administration.

Yunus has said it required a comprehensive overhaul to prevent a future return to authoritarian rule. He set up six commissions to do that work, overseen by the Consensus Commission, which he heads.

BD’s Yunus seeks unity with fresh political talks

Ali Riaz, the commission’s vice president, said that despite marathon efforts they had not reached a deal.

“It wasn’t possible to reach a consensus on several significant constitutional issues,” Riaz told reporters in Dhaka, saying talks stretched over 45 sessions.

“We have been discussing 166 recommendations with 38 political parties and alliances.”

Riaz, a political science professor at Illinois State University, said the teams would not give up.

“We are going to begin a second round of talks,” he said, adding that the country’s statistics bureau would “conduct a household survey to gauge public opinion”. The commission plans to include 46,000 families in the survey.

Contentious issues include whether a prime minister can serve more than two terms, and the process for selecting the president.

The procedure for appointing the chief of the interim government, and the duration of its tenure, has also divided parties, Riaz said.

Parties also debated recommendations to change the terms of the constitution from “secularism” to “pluralism”.

Bangladesh is a Muslim-majority nation, with Hindus accounting for less than a tenth of the population.

“Although most parties rejected the idea of pluralism, they recommended incorporating some form of protection for minorities,” he said.

Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus Bangladesh political parties

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh consensus commission fails to find agreement

Palestinians to raise flag at WHO for the first time after vote

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds nearly 900 points

Aurangzeb says IMF case approved ‘on merit’ despite disruption attempts

PM Shehbaz arrives in Tehran for crucial visit to strengthen ties

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,600 in Pakistan

With digital push underway, PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as SAPM on Blockchain and Crypto

Saudi Arabia official denies reports of lifting ban on alcohol

Rupee records decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s rice exporter Matco to restructure corn starch business

Trump delays EU tariffs until July 9, European markets rally

Read more stories