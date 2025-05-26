AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Shaheen Shah Afridi to captain Team of PSL 10

BR Web Desk Published 26 May, 2025 05:16pm

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who led Lahore Qalandars to their third title in four years in PSL last night, has been named captain of the Team of PSL X.

The team was selected by the esteemed members of the commentary team.

The PSL 10 was played across four cities –Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi from 11 April to 25 May. In the final, Qalandars defeated Quetta Gladiators by six wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

25-year-old Shaheen, not only claimed the Fazal Mahmood Cap for finishing as the highest wicket-taker – 19 dismissals in 13 matches, but also leads a team that features two of his Qalandars teammates.

Sikandar Raza (11 matches, 254 runs, 2x50s, 10 wickets) and Fakhar Zaman (13 matches, 439 runs, 4x50s) earned their places on the back of stellar performances in the tournament.

Gladiators – the winners of the 2019 edition of HBL PSL are also represented by three players.

23-year-old Pakistan international Hasan Nawaz, who was also adjudged best batter of the tournament (12 matches, 399 runs, 1x100, 3x50s) is joined by experienced all-rounder Faheem Ashraf (12 matches, 163 runs, 17 wickets) and 27-year-old spinner Abrar Ahmed (12 matches, 17 wickets).

PSL 10 sets new record with 500 sices in a single season

Karachi Kings, who secured third place on the points table before losing to Qalandars in Eliminator 1 on 22 May at Gaddafi Stadium, also have three representatives.

Captain David Warner (11 matches, 368 runs, 3x50s), opening partner James Vince (378 runs, 1x100, 3x50s) and pacer Hasan Ali (10 matches, 17 wickets) all feature in the XI. Khushdil Shah (11 matches, 253 runs, 1x50, seven wickets) is named as the 12th man.

Islamabad United’s Sahibzada Farhan, who earned the Hanif Mohammad Cap for leading the run charts with 449 runs in 12 matches (1x100, 3x50s), is the sole representative from his side.

Completing the line-up is Peshawar Zalmi’s emerging talent, fast bowler Ali Raza, who took 12 wickets in nine matches.

Squad:

  1. Fakhar Zaman (Lahore Qalandars)

  2. Sahibzada Farhan (Islamabad United) (wicket-keeper)

  3. David Warner (Karachi Kings)

  4. James Vince (Karachi Kings)

  5. Hasan Nawaz (Quetta Gladiators)

  6. Sikandar Raza (Lahore Qalandars)

  7. Faheem Ashraf (Quetta Gladiators)

  8. Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars) (captain)

  9. Hasan Ali (Karachi Kings)

  10. Ali Raza (Peshawar Zalmi) (emerging)

  11. Abrar Ahmed (Quetta Gladiators)

  12. Khushdil Shah (Karachi Kings) (12th)

