Sports

PSL 2025 sets new record with 500 sixes in a single season

BR Web Desk Published May 25, 2025 Updated May 25, 2025 09:02pm

The 2025 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has etched its name in the record books, delivering the most sixes in a single season in the tournament’s history.

According to official statistics, a total of 500 sixes were struck across 34 matches in PSL 2025, surpassing the previous record of 498 sixes set during the 2023 season.

This marks the first time the 500-sixes barrier has been breached in a single edition of the PSL.

Lahore Qalandars thrash Islamabad United to qualify for PSL 10 final

The surge in big hitting reflects both the explosive talent on display and the evolving nature of T20 cricket in Pakistan. The top five seasons with the most sixes now include:

  • 2025 – 500 sixes
  • 2023 – 498 sixes
  • 2021 – 440 sixes
  • 2022 – 435 sixes
  • 2018 – 414 sixes

The 2025 season saw several standout performances with the bat, as local and international players consistently cleared the boundary ropes, thrilling fans and boosting engagement.

Shafique shines as Lahore Qalandars knock Karachi Kings out of PSL 10

Cricket analysts credit improved batting conditions, power-packed lineups, and flatter pitches for the surge in sixes, while also pointing to increased confidence and innovation among T20 batters.

With each season raising the bar, PSL continues to evolve into one of the most exciting and competitive T20 leagues globally.

