AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran rejects push to suspend uranium enrichment to reach US deal

AFP Published 26 May, 2025 02:24pm

TEHRAN: Iran on Monday ruled out suspending its uranium enrichment as part of any nuclear deal with the United States, a key demand from Washington in successive rounds of talks between the foes.

The issue of enrichment has come into focus in recent weeks, with Iran staunchly defending its right to enrich uranium as part of what it says is a civilian nuclear programme, while the United States wants it to stop.

The negotiations, which began in April, are the highest-level contact between the foes since the United States quit a landmark 2015 nuclear accord during US President Donald Trump’s first term.

Iran faces US without Plan B as nuclear red lines collide

Trump described the latest round of discussions in Rome as “very, very good”, while Iran’s foreign minister described the talks as “complicated”.

Since returning to office, Trump has revived his “maximum pressure” campaign on the Islamic republic, backing talks but warning of military action if diplomacy fails.

Tehran wants a new deal that would ease the sanctions which have battered its economy.

Western countries and Israel suspect Iran is seeking to develop nuclear weapons, a charge it strongly denies.

US envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff, who is leading the talks for Washington, said that the United States “could not authorise even one percent” enrichment by Iran.

‘Totally false’

On Monday, Iran ruled out any possibility of suspending its uranium enrichment in order to reach an agreement.

“This information is a figment of the imagination and totally false,” said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, asked about the possibility during a press briefing in Tehran.

Iran insists it has the right to a civilian nuclear programme, including for energy, and considers the US demand a red line that violates the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, to which it is a signatory.

Following the latest round of Omani-mediated talks in Rome, Iranian Foreign Minister and lead negotiator Abbas Araghchi downplayed the progress, stressing that “the negotiations are too complicated to be resolved in two or three meetings.”

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said on X that the fifth round concluded “with some but not conclusive progress,” adding that he hoped “the remaining issues” would be clarified in the coming days.

But on Sunday Trump said the ongoing discussions had been “very, very good”.

“I think we could have some good news on the Iran front,” he said, adding that an announcement could come “over the next two days.”

Iran top diplomat in China to discuss nuclear talks

The talks came ahead of a June meeting of the UN nuclear watchdog, the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), during which Iran’s nuclear activities will be reviewed.

They also come before the October expiry of the 2015 accord, which aimed to allay US and European Union suspicions that Iran was seeking nuclear weapons capability, an ambition that Tehran has consistently denied.

Iran has ramped up its nuclear activities since the collapse of the 2015 deal, and is now enriching uranium to 60 percent – far above the deal’s 3.67 percent cap but below the 90 percent needed for weapons-grade material.

Experts say that uranium enriched beyond 20 percent can be further enriched to a weapons-grade level quickly.

United States European Union Iran Iran Nuclear Deal International Atomic Energy Agency Iran US relation Iran economy Esmaeil Baqaei Iran nuclear sites Iran US deal US Iran nuclear deal Iran rejects suspend uranium enrichment Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi Nuclear Non Proliferation Treaty

Comments

200 characters

Iran rejects push to suspend uranium enrichment to reach US deal

Palestinians to raise flag at WHO for the first time after vote

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds nearly 900 points

Aurangzeb says IMF case approved ‘on merit’ despite disruption attempts

With digital push underway, PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as SAPM on Blockchain and Crypto

Rupee records decline against US dollar

Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Tuesday to sight Dhu al-Hijjah crescent

Pakistan’s rice exporter Matco to restructure corn starch business

Trump delays EU tariffs until July 9, European markets rally

Pakistan FY26 budget may envisage Rs1.079trn power subsidy

Oil edges up after Trump extends EU trade talks deadline to July

Read more stories