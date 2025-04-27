AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
CNERGY 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
CPHL 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.02%)
FCCL 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.48%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.43%)
HUBC 139.39 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.03%)
HUMNL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
MLCF 67.46 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (4.12%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.32%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.49%)
PAEL 44.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.58%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
PPL 164.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.41%)
PRL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.05%)
PTC 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
SEARL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.64%)
SSGC 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
SYM 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.35%)
TRG 64.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-04-27

Iran, US discuss nuclear deal in third round of talks

AFP Published 27 Apr, 2025 05:46am

MUSCAT: The United States and Iran went into detail about a potential nuclear deal Saturday at their third consecutive round of talks, hoping to strike an accord that would ease regional tensions.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi again led the talks, which this time included a technical-level meeting between experts from both sides.

The discussions via mediators in Muscat, the Omani capital, lasted more than seven hours, according to Iranian officials and state media. “The expert and technical talks between the two delegations reached the stage of minute details about mutual demands and expectations,” said a state TV reporter.

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, who mediated the talks, said a fourth round is expected next Saturday.

“Talks will continue next week with a further high level meeting provisionally scheduled for May 3,” Albusaidi posted on X, adding that “core principles, objectives and technical concerns were all addressed” at the latest meetings in Muscat.

The discussions are aimed at striking a new deal that would stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons — an objective Tehran denies pursuing — in return for relief from crippling sanctions.

US President Donald Trump pulled out of an earlier multilateral nuclear deal during his first term in office. The US and Israel have repeatedly threatened Iran with military strikes.

The latest talks took place in a “serious atmosphere”, Tehran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said, according to the Tasnim news agency.

Iran’s defence and missile capabilities were not discussed, Baqaei said separately to state TV, while an Iranian negotiator told Tasnim that the talks were “uniquely about sanctions and nuclear questions”.

Michael Anton, the State Department’s head of policy planning, headed the US expert-level delegation, while deputy foreign ministers Kazem Gharibabadi and Majid Takht-Ravanchi led Tehran’s, according to Tasnim. The delegations were placed in separate rooms and communicated via the hosts, Baqaei said in a statement.

Iran Nuclear Deal Abbas Araghchi Steve Witkoff US Iran nuclear talks US and Iran

Comments

200 characters

Iran, US discuss nuclear deal in third round of talks

Peak-hour power tariff: APTMA urges govt to share constraint details

Macroeconomic outlook: SBP governor apprises foreign investors

Climate resilience: Aurangzeb calls for swift global action

Applicable from Apr 21st: SECP unveils new documents’ fee structure

Pakistan knows how to defend its homeland: COAS

Pahalgam incident: PM calls for impartial global probe

Civilians’ trial: SC resumes hearing of ICAs tomorrow

Twin cities observe complete shutter down strike

Key accused in Imran Khan rally firing case gets two life terms

Five killed, one injured in firing on vehicle

Read more stories