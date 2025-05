TOKYO: Japan’s government plans to spend 900 billion yen ($6.3 billion) in state funds for an emergency relief package to cushion the blow from US tariffs, Kyodo news agency reported on Monday.

Japan’s economic journey: lessons from rise and stagnation

To finance the package including mitigation of utility costs and financial aid for smaller firms, the government plans to utilise budget reserves, which would be decided as early as Tuesday, and existing budgets, Kyodo reported.