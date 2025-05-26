AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mo Salah: Talks with Saudi League officials were serious

Reuters Published 26 May, 2025 12:37pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool’s talisman, said that his talks with Saudi Pro League officials were serious even though he eventually renewed his contract with the Premier League champions.

The negotiations between Salah and Liverpool were very long, and the Egyptian told NBC Sports last November that he was “more out than in”.

Salah has been voted Football Writers’ Association men’s player of the year for the third time and gave an interview with On Sport Egyptian TV channel after the ceremony, which was aired on Sunday.

When asked about his talks with SPL officials, the Premier League top scorer said “it was a good opportunity to me, if I hadn’t renewed with Liverpool it would have happened”.

“My relations with SPL officials are very good, we talked a lot, and the negotiations were serious,” he added.

Salah eventually renewed his contract until 2027, and said that Liverpool’s fans had a role in that.

“The negotiations were long, I know the club’s policy (in negotiations), we reached a middle ground that made us all happy”, he added.

He said also “Part of the pressure on the club came from the fans, I know from the start that they wanted me to continue, and they played their role in all of this”.

Arsenal stun Barca to win Champions League with late Blackstenius goal

Salah, the second player to claim the FWA award three times after former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry, led the Premier League scoring chart with 29 goals this season, helping Liverpool win their second league title since he joined in 2017.

Salah also talked about the difference between Arne Slot, current Liverpool coach and Jurgen Klopp, the former coach.

“Every coach has a different style of play but I talk a lot with Slot and we understand each other very well,” he said.

“Unlike Klopp, we sit a lot and talk, he was honest with me from the beginning and told me that he wants to get the best out of me and I told him that I want to be comfortable on the pitch.”

The Egyptian praised Klopp for what he gave the club and said the German “gave too much to the club and (it) won a lot with him”.

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp Mohamed Salah Premier League champions Saudi Pro League

Comments

200 characters

Mo Salah: Talks with Saudi League officials were serious

Pakistan FY26 budget may envisage Rs1.079trn power subsidy

KSE-100 sheds nearly 800 points in early trade

With digital push underway, PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as SAPM on Blockchain and Crypto

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Tuesday to sight Dhu al-Hijjah crescent

Nepra approves KE’s T&D tariff plan for 7 years

Pakistan’s rice exporter Matco to restructure corn starch business

Trump delays EU tariffs until July 9, European markets rally

PMD forecasts more rains, winds across country

FBR to levy 18% sales tax in erstwhile tribal areas

Read more stories