Mo Salah: Talks with Saudi League officials were serious

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool’s talisman, said that his talks with Saudi Pro League officials were serious even though he eventually renewed his contract with the Premier League champions.

The negotiations between Salah and Liverpool were very long, and the Egyptian told NBC Sports last November that he was “more out than in”.

Salah has been voted Football Writers’ Association men’s player of the year for the third time and gave an interview with On Sport Egyptian TV channel after the ceremony, which was aired on Sunday.

When asked about his talks with SPL officials, the Premier League top scorer said “it was a good opportunity to me, if I hadn’t renewed with Liverpool it would have happened”.

“My relations with SPL officials are very good, we talked a lot, and the negotiations were serious,” he added.

Salah eventually renewed his contract until 2027, and said that Liverpool’s fans had a role in that.

“The negotiations were long, I know the club’s policy (in negotiations), we reached a middle ground that made us all happy”, he added.

He said also “Part of the pressure on the club came from the fans, I know from the start that they wanted me to continue, and they played their role in all of this”.

Salah, the second player to claim the FWA award three times after former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry, led the Premier League scoring chart with 29 goals this season, helping Liverpool win their second league title since he joined in 2017.

Salah also talked about the difference between Arne Slot, current Liverpool coach and Jurgen Klopp, the former coach.

“Every coach has a different style of play but I talk a lot with Slot and we understand each other very well,” he said.

“Unlike Klopp, we sit a lot and talk, he was honest with me from the beginning and told me that he wants to get the best out of me and I told him that I want to be comfortable on the pitch.”

The Egyptian praised Klopp for what he gave the club and said the German “gave too much to the club and (it) won a lot with him”.