OpenAI in talks to hire senior executive for major leadership role, The Information reports

OpenAI is in talks with a senior technology executive to oversee some of the company’s divisions in a major leadership restructuring at the artificial intelligence firm, The Information reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the plans.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is likely to continue overseeing research and infrastructure teams that are core to AI development, while leaving much of the rest of the company to this executive, the report added, citing one of the people.