AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -13.75 (-9.77%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.41%)
CNERGY 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-13.37%)
CPHL 67.10 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-9.99%)
FCCL 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.73%)
FFL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-9.53%)
FLYNG 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-10.01%)
HUBC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.28 (-8.86%)
HUMNL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-9.95%)
KOSM 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-20.53%)
MLCF 60.38 Decreased By ▼ -6.71 (-10%)
OGDC 176.97 Decreased By ▼ -19.66 (-10%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-16.85%)
PAEL 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-9.51%)
PIAHCLA 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-10.01%)
PIBTL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-11.15%)
POWER 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.54%)
PPL 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -13.29 (-9.15%)
PRL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-9.98%)
PTC 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-9.56%)
SEARL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-9.99%)
SSGC 29.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-10.01%)
SYM 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.73%)
TELE 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-13.77%)
TPLP 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-12.68%)
TRG 53.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.90 (-10%)
WAVESAPP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-10.45%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-8.2%)
YOUW 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.37%)
BR100 10,938 Decreased By -741.4 (-6.35%)
BR30 30,967 Decreased By -2603.7 (-7.76%)
KSE100 103,060 Decreased By -6948.7 (-6.32%)
KSE30 31,213 Decreased By -2396.5 (-7.13%)
OpenAI in talks to hire senior executive for major leadership role, The Information reports

Reuters Published 08 May, 2025 11:51am

OpenAI is in talks with a senior technology executive to oversee some of the company’s divisions in a major leadership restructuring at the artificial intelligence firm, The Information reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the plans.

OpenAI’s $500 billion Stargate venture weighs future UK investment, FT reports

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is likely to continue overseeing research and infrastructure teams that are core to AI development, while leaving much of the rest of the company to this executive, the report added, citing one of the people.

