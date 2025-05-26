AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steadies after Trump extends EU trade talks deadline

Reuters Published May 26, 2025 Updated May 26, 2025 06:51pm

LONDON: Oil prices traded around flat on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump extended a deadline for trade talks with the European Union, easing concerns about U.S. tariffs on the bloc that could hit fuel demand.

Brent crude futures were unchanged at $64.78 a barrel by 1234 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 4 cents to $61.49 a barrel.

Both contracts had traded higher earlier in the session after Trump said he agreed to extend a deadline for trade talks with the European Union until July 9.

“Trump’s pivot, by postponing higher tariffs for the EU, and his comments on possible sanctions on Russia are moderately supporting crude prices today,” UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

He added Monday’s U.S. Memorial Day holiday was likely to limit volumes of trade on the oil market.

Trump separately said in a social media post that Russian President Vladimir Putin had “gone absolutely CRAZY” by unleashing the largest aerial attack of the war on Ukraine and that he was weighing new sanctions on Moscow.

Oil rebounds on short-covering, nuclear talks

Brent and WTI traded higher on Friday as limited progress in U.S.-Iran nuclear talks quashed expectations more Iranian oil will return to global markets and as U.S. buyers covered positions ahead of the three-day Memorial Day weekend.

Prices on Friday also drew strength from data from energy services firm Baker Hughes that showed U.S. firms cut the number of operating oil rigs by eight to 465 last week, the lowest since November 2021, raising the chance of tighter supplies in future.

The gains were capped by expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, could decide to increase output by another 411,000 barrels per day for July at a meeting on Sunday.

Reuters reported this month that the group could unwind the rest of its 2.2 million bpd voluntary production cut by the end of October, having already raised output targets by about 1 million bpd for April, May and June.

OPEC+ OPEC Oil prices Brent crude WTI WTI crude US WTI crude prices

Comments

200 characters

Oil steadies after Trump extends EU trade talks deadline

Govt to introduce ‘bold measures’ in the upcoming budget, says Aurangzeb

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds nearly 900 points

Aurangzeb says IMF case approved ‘on merit’ despite disruption attempts

PM Shehbaz arrives in Tehran for crucial visit to strengthen ties

NDMA predicts heavy rains, thunderstorms across Pakistan from May 27 to June 1

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,600 in Pakistan

With digital push underway, PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as SAPM on Blockchain and Crypto

Saudi Arabia official denies reports of lifting ban on alcohol

Rupee records decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s rice exporter Matco to restructure corn starch business

Read more stories