Nine Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in KP operations

Monitoring Desk Published 26 May, 2025 05:56am

KARACHI: Security forces have killed at least nine Indian-sponsored terrorists in three separate operations carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in Dera Ismail Khan district, on reported presence of Indian-sponsored terrorists.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij [terrorists] location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian-sponsored khwarij were sent to hell,” read the statement. Another intelligence based operation was conducted in Tank district and in ensuing fire exchange, two more Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed.

Security forces eliminate 9 Indian-sponsored terrorists in KP operations, two soldiers martyred: ISPR

In the third encounter that took place in general area Bagh, Khyber district, troops successfully neutralised three more terrorists, the ISPR said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas.

Sanitisation operations were conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan “are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country”, read the statement.

