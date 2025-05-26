AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Markets Print 2025-05-26

Futures spread surges 270 bps

Recorder Review Published 26 May, 2025 05:56am

KARACHI: The futures spread rose by 270 basis points, closing at 11.98 percent on the final trading day of the week ending May 23, 2025, compared to 9.28 percent in the previous week.

Trading activity on the futures counter decreased, with average daily volumes fell 48 percent to 98.71 million shares, down from 169.54million shares a week earlier. In addition, the average daily traded value on the futures counter also declined by 46 percent, reaching Rs 5.74billion as against Rs 10.61 billion in the preceding week.

