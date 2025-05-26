UK stocks slip as Trump reignites tariff worries

LONDON: British equities slipped on Friday, as renewed trade tensions after US President Donald Trump recommended a 50% tariff on goods from the European Union overshadowed positive UK economic data.

Sterling traded at its highest in over three years, adding pressure to the UK’s export-heavy benchmark share index.

The FTSE 100 slipped 0.2%, though it notched a second weekly gain.

However, the blue-chip index fell less sharply than its European peers as Britain is no longer an EU member following the Brexit referendum in 2016 and the country also clinched a limited bilateral trade deal with the United States earlier this month.

The domestically-focussed midcap index fell 0.4%, posting its first weekly decline in seven weeks.

Stocks came under pressure earlier this week as concerns over rising debt in the United States and a higher-than-expected UK government budget deficit dampened investor sentiment.

The benchmark 10-year gilt yield eased on Friday along with its US counterpart after surging earlier this week as the Republican-controlled US House of Representatives passed a sweeping tax and spending bill.