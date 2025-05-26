Women agri workers to launch climate literacy campaign

HYDERABAD: In a major step toward advancing climate justice and labour rights, women agricultural workers and leaders from women-led cotton workers’ trade unions in Matiari district have united to launch a district-wide climate literacy campaign.

The campaign aims to raise awareness among women workers and growers about the rising risks of climate change and the urgent need for safer, more dignified working conditions. The initiative emerged from a two-day Training of Trainers (ToT) workshop on Climate Change and Health Literacy, organized by the Sindh Community Foundation (SCF) in collaboration with the Commonwealth Foundation, held in Matiari.

The workshop brought together 42 women from 21 villages, equipping them with essential knowledge and practical skills to become climate campaigners. The training focused on addressing the impacts of climate change on health, livelihoods, and productivity, empowering these women to lead awareness and action in their communities.

The training was inaugurated by Javed Hussain, Executive Director of SCF, who stressed that “Climate change is not only an environmental crisis but a gender and justice issue. Women agricultural workers are on the frontlines of this crisis, and they must be at center of its solutions.”

In two days training participants explored fundamentals of climate change and its specific impacts on women in agriculture.

Javed Hussain opened the technical sessions, followed by Dr. Hira Arain, who addressed the effects of rising temperatures on livestock and rural livelihoods. Zubaida Turk spoke on climate-linked working conditions, while Dr. Bakhtwar focused on the health consequences of heat stress, including low blood pressure, heatstroke, and reduced productivity. She also highlighted that extreme heat is contributing to menstrual irregularities, uterine health issues, dehydration, mental health challenges, and even increased breast cancer risks all of which impact women’s long-term wellbeing and ability to work. Learned how to stay safe during heatwaves, engage effectively with local communities, and conduct awareness sessions.

By the end of the workshop, the women had developed a collective action plan to roll out localized climate awareness activities.

Afroz, a cotton worker leader from one of the villages Long Khan Jiskanai, shared, “We now understand how climate change is harming both our health and our livelihoods. If we don’t act now, the situation will only worsen.” She urged growers to increase vegetation cover in the fields to provide shade and protect workers during cotton picking in the scorching heat.

Workers also emphasized the urgent need to set a minimum wage for cotton picking. “Without fair wages, and better working conditions” they said, “it becomes a serious violation of our labour rights, especially as climate conditions make our work even harder.” With renewed confidence, all 42 women will now serve as local climate campaigners in Matiari. Launching a Climate Literacy Week, they aim to reach over 1,000 women cotton workers, advocate for eco-friendly shade structures, and demand stronger occupational health protections marking the beginning of a women-led climate resilience movement in rural Sindh.

