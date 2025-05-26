PMD forecasts more rains, winds across country

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday forecast partly cloudy conditions in Islamabad and adjoining areas, with intermittent rain and strong winds expected in several regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and northern Balochistan.

According to the latest advisory, widespread wind and rain activity is expected in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Dir, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Haripur.

The provincial capital Peshawar, along with Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan, are also likely to experience gusty winds accompanied by rain.

The Met Office has warned that some areas may witness heavy rainfall and hailstorms during this spell, which could disrupt daily life and travel, especially in hilly terrain.

In Punjab, similar weather conditions are expected in the northern and central districts. Rain and strong winds have been forecast for Murree, Galyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, and Khushab. Other affected areas include Sargodha, Mianwali, Jhelum, Hafizabad, and Gujranwala.

Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, and Narowal are also likely to receive showers, while rain and strong winds are expected in Lahore, Kasur, Okara, and Sheikhupura. The southern districts of Bhakkar, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Layyah may also witness similar conditions.

Meanwhile, most parts of Sindh will continue to experience extremely hot and dry weather. Coastal regions are expected to face strong and dusty winds during the afternoon, potentially affecting visibility and air quality.

In Balochistan, the PMD has forecast hot and dry conditions in the majority of districts. However, isolated rain and windstorms are likely in parts of northern and central Balochistan including Zhob, Musakhel, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Awaran, Loralai, and Lasbela.

The Met Office has advised the public, especially farmers and travellers, to remain cautious and stay updated with weather alerts. Authorities in vulnerable districts have been asked to take precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incidents.