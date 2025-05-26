AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-26

PMD forecasts more rains, winds across country

INP Published 26 May, 2025 05:56am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday forecast partly cloudy conditions in Islamabad and adjoining areas, with intermittent rain and strong winds expected in several regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and northern Balochistan.

According to the latest advisory, widespread wind and rain activity is expected in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Dir, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Haripur.

The provincial capital Peshawar, along with Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan, are also likely to experience gusty winds accompanied by rain.

The Met Office has warned that some areas may witness heavy rainfall and hailstorms during this spell, which could disrupt daily life and travel, especially in hilly terrain.

In Punjab, similar weather conditions are expected in the northern and central districts. Rain and strong winds have been forecast for Murree, Galyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, and Khushab. Other affected areas include Sargodha, Mianwali, Jhelum, Hafizabad, and Gujranwala.

Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, and Narowal are also likely to receive showers, while rain and strong winds are expected in Lahore, Kasur, Okara, and Sheikhupura. The southern districts of Bhakkar, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Layyah may also witness similar conditions.

Meanwhile, most parts of Sindh will continue to experience extremely hot and dry weather. Coastal regions are expected to face strong and dusty winds during the afternoon, potentially affecting visibility and air quality.

In Balochistan, the PMD has forecast hot and dry conditions in the majority of districts. However, isolated rain and windstorms are likely in parts of northern and central Balochistan including Zhob, Musakhel, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Awaran, Loralai, and Lasbela.

The Met Office has advised the public, especially farmers and travellers, to remain cautious and stay updated with weather alerts. Authorities in vulnerable districts have been asked to take precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incidents.

rains weather PMD Rainfall weather forecasts pakistan weather Windstorm

Comments

200 characters

PMD forecasts more rains, winds across country

FBR to levy 18pc ST in erstwhile tribal areas

PM in Istanbul to thank a friend in need

Nine Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in KP operations

‘Afghan elite’ sheltering terrorists for Indian funds: DG ISPR

Bitcoin mining, AI data centres: Govt allocates 2,000MW of electricity

FPCCI extends tenure of officebearers by a year

Gold seizure: Govt to pay Rs84.8m to Rangers (Punjab) after 36 years

IHC revisits order, allows ATIR members to defend appointments

FPCCI seeks implementation of power tariff relief

Budget 2025-26: Traders for elimination of double taxation, cut in ST rate on services

Read more stories