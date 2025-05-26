Why Pakistan must prepare for ‘Round Two’?

They say wars end when the guns fall silent — but sometimes, the real war begins when the headlines fade. That’s where we are now.

Pakistan, against all odds, pulled off what many thought impossible. We didn’t just defend ourselves — we humiliated a regional giant, forced the world to take notice, and shattered a myth that had been carefully polished and paraded for years. The Rafale, that gleaming crown jewel of French engineering, backed by billions of dollars and endless Indian chest-thumping, was brought down. And it wasn’t just one stray, lucky missile. No — it was methodical. Disciplined. Deliberate.

This victory, however sweet, has planted seeds of something more dangerous. Because if you think India is going to sulk in a corner and move on, you don’t know India. You don’t know how hardline nationalism reacts to humiliation. You don’t know what happens when a government — especially one built on spectacle and symbolism — watches its grand illusion crash to the ground in front of the world.

The pressure in Delhi right now isn’t just military. It’s political. It’s psychological. Modi can’t sell dreams of Vishwa Guru status while Pakistani jets are dancing through Indian defences. The opposition smells blood. The public wants revenge. The generals are seething. So yes, they’ll regroup. Quietly. Methodically. And they’ll wait for the right moment to strike — not necessarily where we expect it.

That’s what we need to understand. This isn’t over.

They’ve got options. Cyberwarfare? Absolutely. Knocking out our power grids or freezing banking systems wouldn’t require a single jet in the air. Stirring trouble in Balochistan? We’ve seen that script before — fund some proxies, stir unrest, deny everything. Or perhaps something more “respectable” — a maritime incident, an airspace violation, just enough to provoke but not enough to invite real retaliation. And let’s not forget the economic sabotage route — backroom lobbying to block aid, derail investments, or quietly get allies to isolate us diplomatically.

The war ahead may not come in the form of missiles. It may come through screens, sanctions, and silence.

So what do we do? Sit back and celebrate? God, no.

If we want to hold the line — or better yet, stay ahead — we need to rethink how we operate as a state. Because here’s the truth: it wasn’t luck that gave us this win. It was technology. Precision. Air dominance. It was the result of choosing to invest in radars, pilot training, missile systems, data link integration — all the boring, complex, invisible stuff that wins modern wars.

We need more of that. A lot more.

And not just from the Air Force. From the entire country. Because here’s what too many people still don’t realise: modern security isn’t just about weapons. It’s about capability. Talent. Networks. It’s about who builds, who designs, and who thinks ahead.

If we want to future-proof our defence — and our destiny — we need to unlock the real arsenal: our minds.

Let’s talk about our youth. Not in sentimental terms. In strategic ones. Because buried inside this population — restless, hungry, brimming with potential — is the future of our deterrence. But only if we give them something worth building.

We need to shift our universities from being degree factories to becoming powerhouses of innovation. It’s not just about creating the next missile or drone. It’s about quantum computing. Next-gen encryption. Space-based systems. Real-time battlefield AI. Pakistan doesn’t just need graduates. It needs inventors. Collaborators. Thinkers who can connect the dots before a threat appears on radar.

To get there, we need to connect the dots ourselves. The military has to open the door to academia — and academia must stop fearing complexity. We need joint labs, funded programmes, applied research, and clear missions. We need to make it normal for a student in Karachi to work on a satellite payload that protects lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. That’s not science fiction. It’s 2025.

Our innovation strategy must be bold, not bureaucratic. Encourage risk. Fund prototypes. Reward failures that lead to insight. We should be turning our brightest engineers into national assets — not watching them leave for Toronto or Dubai because we failed to offer them purpose.

And that, in the end, is what this is really about: purpose.

Because if a young Pakistani can see that their coding, their design, their research can keep the skies safe — not just with force, but with foresight — you’ve changed the game. You’ve built a new kind of patriotism. One that doesn’t shout slogans, but builds systems. One that isn’t loud, but lethal in silence.

And yes — this entire strategy rests on one thing: economic strength. You don’t build satellites or supercomputers on borrowed money. You don’t invest in innovation if you’re busy plugging deficits. Our economic thinking must finally grow up. We need to create serious exports, stop rewarding rent-seeking, and invest in industries that build resilience. Energy, precision manufacturing, AI, and biotech. That’s the war we need to win — not just for tomorrow, but to survive the next decade.

Because the truth is — India isn’t alone. It never fights alone. Quiet alliances, strategic partnerships, shared intelligence, and technology transfers — all of these make it likely that the next time they come, they’ll come better prepared, and better backed. And that’s why we have to outthink them now. Not outshout them. Outbuild them.

We won “Round One”. But this isn’t cricket. There’s no applause break between overs. “Round Two” is being loaded as we speak — in labs, in bunkers, in foreign boardrooms. It won’t announce itself.

Let’s make sure they see us win the next one before it even begins.

And when history writes this chapter — let it say that after Pakistan shot down a myth, it built a movement. One that was ready. One that was relentless. And one that refused to let victory become complacency.

Because what we really want isn’t just to win the next conflict.

What we want is to make sure no one dares start one again.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025