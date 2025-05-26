AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Pakistan

Health experts for awareness about treatment of Obstetric Fistula

Recorder Report Published 26 May, 2025 05:56am

PESHAWAR: Health experts here at a seminar on Obstetric Fistula which develops in the body of women due to lack of proper care and treatment of the mother during pregnancy and childbirth, has laid stress on public awareness about treatment of this disease.

Addressing the seminar, the health experts claimed that `Fistula is not only treatable but also preventable’. The seminar was organized by the Pakistan National Forum on Women’s Health Pakistan at Peshawar Press Club in connection with celebration of International Fistula Day on May 23.

Deputy Director MCH Dr. Tanveer Inam, Deputy Director MCH Dr Shandana Sarir, Head of Department Urology (LRH) Dr Azra Ghani, Dr Matiur Rehman, Dr Nazish Hayat and other doctors and gynaecologists participated in the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion, Lady Reading Peshawar’s Gynaecologist Dr. Nazish Hayat said fistula causes many problems for women due to which on the one hand women are kept in a separate room at home because this disease is of urinary leakage in women, which can now be treated free of charge in Peshawar and its centers have now been opened all over Pakistan, among which Mercy Hospital Peshawar is prominent. If fistula is treated on time, women can get rid of many problems, she added.

The disease is more common in the districts because initially the patient does not have to go from place to place for treatment of this disease and by the time it is detected, a lot of time has been passed.

Addressing the seminar in this regard, Dr Samdana, a gynaecologist at Mercy Teaching Hospital Peshawar, said that our services are available free of charge for the treatment of fistula disease in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a regular campaign is now being run among the public to create awareness about it.

She said that in this regard, training is also being given to many women by Pakistan National Forum on Women Health. She said that on the one hand, women face a lot of difficulties due to this disease, on the other hand, they do not have information about its treatment, so it is important that they go to their nearest big hospital and contact a gynaecologist and get it treated.

