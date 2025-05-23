AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
Lahore Qalandars thrash Islamabad United to qualify for PSL 10 final

Syed Ahmed Raza Published May 23, 2025

Lahore Qalandars registered a dominant 95-run victory over Islamabad United in the Qualifier 2 to book a berth in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) fixture at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Friday.

Mohammad Naeem, with his half-century, and a combined bowling effort led by Shaheen Shah Afridi and Salman Mirza, made the game one-sided.

Opting to bat first, Lahore posted a formidable total of 202 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs. Mohammad Naeem led the charge with a rapid 50 off 25 deliveries, smashing seven fours and two sixes.

Kusal Perera also made a crucial contribution, scoring 61 off 35 balls, while Abdullah Shafique and Bhanuka Rajapaksa chipped in with 25 and 22 runs respectively.

Despite regular breakthroughs from Tymal Mills, who picked up 3 for 42, and Salman Irshad with 2 for 40, Islamabad failed to contain the flow of runs, as Lahore maintained a scoring rate of over 10 an over.

Shafique shines as Lahore Qalandars knock Karachi Kings out of PSL 10

In response, Islamabad’s chase never got going. The side crumbled under pressure and were bowled out for just 107 in 15.1 overs. Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers with a remarkable spell of 3 for 3 in 3.1 overs, while Salman Mirza and Rishad Hossain also claimed three wickets each.

Only Salman Agha (33) and Shadab Khan (26) offered some resistance with the bat. Islamabad’s top order collapsed early, losing three wickets for just 12 runs, and never recovered.

The result lifts Lahore Qalandars’ morale after recent setbacks, while Islamabad United will be left to reassess their batting strategy following a heavy defeat.

Next fixture

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will witness a thrilling encounter on Sunday as the home side Lahore Qalandars will take on Quetta Gladiators in the final of the PSL season 10. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM.

Past PSL winners

  • PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

  • PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

  • PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

  • PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

  • PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

  • PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

  • PSL 2022 - Lahore Qalandars

  • PSL 2023 - Lahore Qalandars

  • PSL 2024 - Islamabad United

