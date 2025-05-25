AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Khuzdar Attack: death toll of martyred children reaches eight

BR Web Desk Published May 25, 2025 Updated May 25, 2025 08:47pm

The death toll of children martyred in the terrorist attack on a school bus in Khuzdar has reached eight, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Three students, namely Sania Soomro, Hifsa Kausar and Esha Saleem, were martyred on the first day of the attack, while three others-Sahar Saleem, Malaika and Haider, had embraced martyrdom during treatment.

Two more students, Sheema Ibrahim and Muskan, have also succumbed to their injuries, bringing the toll to eight.

Govt vows decisive action against ‘India-sponsored’ terrorists after Khuzdar attack

Security sources say eight innocent lives have fallen victim to Fitna-al-Hindustan, the India-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan.

The sources say the blood of our innocent children will be avenged, and the Fitna-al-Hindustan and their Indian masters will be held accountable, as this cowardly attack in Khuzdar was planned in the terrorist state, India.

